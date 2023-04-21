Before I get into the main point of the column this week, I wanted to take a moment to recognize former Managing Editor Melanie Wilkinson. For two and a half decades, Mel was a staple within the newsroom and the community, and she was fantastic at what she did.

I’ve heard some express the sentiment that Mel was a large part of the heart and soul of the News-Times, and it would be pretty hard for me to disagree with that. I’ve been here for close to two years now, and even as an employee Mel was always close to the first person to come to mind when I heard “York News-Times.”

Ken Kush and Steve Moseley taught me a ton about covering sports in the area, what they were looking for in photography and anything that pertained to my ability to do my job as a sports reporter, but Mel taught me equally as much about much of the history of the place and how to operate within the newsroom.

I also really respected the way Mel was willing to go to bat for and stick up for everyone in the newsroom, even people like me or features reporter Naomy Snider, who are on the younger side and don’t have as much experience in the field as somebody like Ken. None of that mattered to her, and in fact I sometimes got the feeling she almost fought harder for us specifically because we were younger and had pretty much our entire careers still ahead of us.

I may not have spent as much time around Mel as some of her other coworkers or members of the York community at large, but I know her well enough to know that she is truly one of a kind, impossible for any one of us to fully replicate or replace, and her presence will be missed around the newsroom.

One certainty in life is that as the sands of time continue to fall, the wind of change is inevitable. People will come in and out of your life in both personal and professional capacities, but the really good ones will leave their mark anyway – and Mel was undoubtedly one of the really good ones.

So here’s to you, Mel. Wherever life takes you next, I have no question that you will not only survive but thrive in whatever you do.

Sports

Speaking of the winds of change, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced last week that Class A basketball will continue to use the shot clock and Class B schools will implement it. I admittedly don’t know the financial aspect of such a decision and therefore can’t speak to how difficult it will be for the Class B schools to afford such a change, but from an in-game perspective I will be watching with much interest this winter to see what sort of adjustment period is required for teams to get used to the shot clock.

Namely, I’ll be curious to see what sort of impact the change has on teams pride themselves on defense first – like the York girls. Will schools with stout defense be adversely affected by the switch, or will they – as I suspect – benefit from it instead, at least next year as teams adjust to life with the shot clock?

When a team plays really salty defense and makes it hard for opponents to generate good looks at the basket, it would stand to reason that the implementation of a shot clock would make it even tougher for opponents to get a quality shot because now they are limited in how long they can hold onto the ball and try to work for a clean shot.

Either way, these questions will be answered in the near future. The winds of change are blowing once again, and they’re bringing the shot clock to the Class B level. It should be fascinating to see how teams adapt to this new normal.