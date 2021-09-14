Home runs power York softball past Holdrege

Raburn took the circle for the Dusters and struck out the Dukes in order in the bottom of the first. Holdrege tacked on another run in the top of the second on Raburn’s sacrifice fly to left field and took a 2-0 lead into the home half of the inning.

After Lauryn Haggadone lined out to shortstop to lead off the inning, Mattie Pohl recorded the Dukes’ first hit on a single to center field. With two outs, Libich singled on a ground ball to shortstop to put runners on the corners, but Hoblyn flew out to center field to end the inning.

Mattox worked around a two-out single to keep Holdrege off the board in the top of the third. She then nearly put York on the board in the bottom of the inning, but the Holdrege center fielder caught her fly ball just shy of the fence for the second out.

Cori Combs kept the inning alive by beating out an infield single to third base and advancing to second on an errant throw, but Sam McDaniel grounded out to end the inning.

Mattox worked around a leadoff walk to toss a scoreless top of the fourth, but York still trailed 2-0.