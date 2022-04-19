Holly Fuhr to coach Duke varsity bowling

YORK - Holly Fuhr has been selected as the head bowling coach at York High School. The 2022-23 school year will be the inaugural season for boys and girls bowling at YHS.

“I’m excited to have Holly Fuhr as our first ever head bowling coach at York High School,” said Tyler Herman, YHS activities director and assistant principal. “Holly brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to our program. Her ability to connect with students and build positive relationships is exceptional. Her connections to the local bowling community and our unified program will help her establish an immediate rapport with her athletes. She’s the perfect person to get the bowling program started at YHS. ”

Fuhr has been an assistant coach for the Unified Bowling program at YHS since 2017. In her time in that role, the Dukes have made two state appearances including a Class B runner-up finish in 2021. Fuhr has served as the vice president of the bowling center in addition to being president of the Women’s Bowling League. Collegiately, Fuhr competed on the bowling team at UNK.

“I am so excited to have this amazing opportunity to be the boys and girls head bowling coach,” said Fuhr. “Bowling is a passion of mine and I have been around the game my whole life. I want to take that experience and teach kids the skills to become successful bowlers and excel as a team. Because of the support and commitment of the school and community, kids will have the opportunity to develop their skills as bowlers, earn scholarships, and be part of a team. I look forward to being part of the York Public School team and genuinely thank the school, school board, and community for their support in helping to add high school bowling. Go Dukes.”