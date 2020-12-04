Hollinger’s 17 points leads No. 10 Cross County to season-opening win

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Class C-2 No. 10-rated Cross County Cougars boys basketball team got off to a strong start this season, beating McCool Junction 64-43 Thursday night in McCool Junction.

Leading Cross County to the win was 6-foot-6 junior Cory Hollinger, who scored 17 points and went 6-of-10 at the free-throw line.

Cross County led 19-11 at the end of the opening quarter, but really started to take control in the second when it outscored the Mustangs 14-5 to take a 33-16 edge at halftime. The Cougars finished the second half strong as well, and ultimately outscored the hosts 31-27 in the final two quarters to earn the win.

Three other Cross County players scored in double figures on Thursday, including Haiden Hild (14) and Isaac Noyd (12). Hild drilled three 3s while Noyd hit two 3s and went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.

McCool Junction, which just won the Six Man state football championship, was led by Owen McDonald, who scored 14 points. Tyler Neville and Kaden Kirkpatrick chipped in with nine and eight points, respectively. Neville was a perfect 7-of-7 at the line while Chase Wilkinson had a team-high four assists.

Cross County is slated to host Shelby-Rising City on Friday night while McCool Junction is scheduled to travel to Hampton on Saturday.