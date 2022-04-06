Hollinger, Lindburg lead Cougar boys at Wood River Invite

WOOD RIVER – Backed by strong outings from Cory Hollinger and Jackson Lindburg, the Cross County Cougars scored 32 points and finished ninth in the 11-team field at the Wood River Invite on Tuesday.

Hollinger notched the Cougars’ only event win when he clocked in at 17.11 seconds to take gold in the 110-meter high hurdles. The senior also finished second in the shot put with a toss of 44-09 and placed fifth in the discus.

Lindburg won silver in the 300 hurdles, where he crossed the tape in 45.24 seconds. The junior also finished fifth in the triple jump, sixth in the 400 and in a three-way tie for sixth in the high jump.

Cross County, which did not compete in any of the three relays, tallied its final point with a sixth-place finish from senior Carter Seim in the 100.

Centura finished atop the team standings with 86 points, followed by runner-up Kenesaw with 78. Host Wood River placed third with 61.5 points, while Thayer Central and Shelton rounded out the top five.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

Long Jump – 1. Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 20-05¼

Triple Jump – 1. Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 39-11½; 5. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 38-06½

High Jump – 1. Tanner Simdorn, Centura, 6-01; T-6. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 5-07

Shot Put – 1. Kolby Gorecki, Centura, 50-03; 2. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 44-09

Discus – 1. Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 148-08½; 5. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 124-07½

4x100 – 1. Wood River, 46.04

4x400 – 1. Centura, 3:40.53

4x800 – 1. Nebraska Christian, 9:31.63

110 Hurdles – 1. Cory Hollinger, Cross County, 17.11

300 Hurdles – 1. Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 43.01; 2. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 45.24

100 – 1. Logan Turek, Wood River, 11.32; 6. Carter Seim, Cross County, 12.04

200 – 1. Logan Turek, Wood River, 22.90

400 – 1. Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 53.45; 6. Jackson Lindburg, Cross County, 58.10

800 – 1. Phillip Kreutz, Giltner, 2:14.10

1600 – 1. Lachlan Pickering, Thayer Central, 5:06.57

3200 – 1. Cooper Reeson, Giltner, 11:43.29