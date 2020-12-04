Hollinger leads Cross County boys past pesky Shelby-RC crew

STROMSBURG- A quick break from the starting gates had the Cross County Cougars out to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter over the Shelby-RC Huskies Friday night.

Cross County, rated as the No. 10 team in Class C-2 according to the Omaha World-Herald came in with a game under their belt and the early results showed as they were 9 of 12 from the field in the first quarter.

The Huskies in the meantime were 4 of 10 in their first game of the year and gave up some key turnovers to help the Cougars build their lead in the first quarter.

The Cougars went up 37-21 in the third quarter and that lead was whittled to six points before the Huskies comeback bid was halted by the final score of 49-39 as the Cougars extended their lead to double digits with some late free throws.

Hollinger who had six points at halftime was the only Cougar to score a field goal in the second half as he hit six two-pointers and went 1 of 2 at the line for a game high 19 points.