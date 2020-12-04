Hollinger leads Cross County boys past pesky Shelby-RC crew

STROMSBURG- A quick break from the starting gates had the Cross County Cougars out to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter over the Shelby-RC Huskies Friday night.
Cross County, rated as the No. 10 team in Class C-2 according to the Omaha World-Herald came in with a game under their belt and the early results showed as they were 9 of 12 from the field in the first quarter.
The Huskies in the meantime were 4 of 10 in their first game of the year and gave up some key turnovers to help the Cougars build their lead in the first quarter.
The Cougars went up 37-21 in the third quarter and that lead was whittled to six points before the Huskies comeback bid was halted by the final score of 49-39 as the Cougars extended their lead to double digits with some late free throws.
Hollinger who had six points at halftime was the only Cougar to score a field goal in the second half as he hit six two-pointers and went 1 of 2 at the line for a game high 19 points.
Cross County led 37-21, but the Huskies refused to go away as they cut the Cougars lead to 41-30 through three quarters, and Cross County went on a five and half scoring drought as Colin Wingard scored five of his team high 10 points in the fourth quarter and Ethan Whitmore knocked down an off-balanced jumper to bring the Huskies even closer.
With the score 43-37 with 1:37 to play following two free throws from Wingard, senior Isaac Noyd who had 14 points hit four consecutive free throws and Hollinger got inside for an uncontested lay-in to account for the final scoring.
The Huskies who trailed by 14 at the quarter, climbed back to within 30-21 at the break, but Hollinger’s nine third quarter points kept the visitors from making up any ground.
The Cougars who started out 75 percent from the field (9-12) cooled down considerably as they finished 17 of 39 from the field overall and 6 of 14 on 3-point shots, Noyd draining four of those. The Cougars were 9 of 13 at the free throw line.
Shelby-RC was 11 of 36 from the floor overall and that included just 3 of 14 on their shots from bey9ond the arc. The Huskies went 14 of 19 at the free throw line.
Along with Wingard’s 10 points, Hunter Long and Mickey Hoatson both chipped in with eight.
Just four players scored for the Cougars as joining Hollinger and Noyd was Haiden Hild with all eight of his points in the first quarter and Carter Seim with six.
The Cougars were charted with just seven turnovers and 24 rebounds, to 12 mistakes and 28 boards for the Huskies.
Cross County (2-0) will host the Meridian Mustangs next Friday night, before hitting the road next Saturday for a matchup with the Malcolm Clippers.
Shelby-RC (0-1) 10 11 9 9- 39
Cross County (2-0) 24 6 11 8- 49
Unofficial scoring
SRC (39)- Branting 6, Long 8, E. Whitmore 2, Hoatson 8, Batenhorst 2, Wingard 10, Dutton-Mofford 3. Totals- 11-36 (3-`14) 14-19 39.
CC (49)-Held 8, Seim 6, Hollinger 19, Noyd 16. Totals-17-39 (6-14) 9-13 49.
