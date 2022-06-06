Hollinger a contender for YNT Athlete of the Year

Cross County grad will take his football talents to South Dakota

NOTE: This is the second of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment will run each day through the 10th and final one on June 17 in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 20. The only requirement for Athlete of the Year consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

STROMSBURG-When the Cross County Cougars needed a big play in the passing game this past season, head coach Hayden DeLano usually dialed up Cory Hollinger’s number.

The senior responded all season long for the Cougars as he had 20 receptions that went for 354 yards and nine touchdowns. Hollinger averaged 18.6 yards per catch.

“He is a dominant all-state player,” said DeLano.

Hollinger was also a terror on defense as he led the team in tackles and in the semifinal game at Hitchcock County he recorded 20 stops. He also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in the D1 state championship game against Howells-Dodge.

He was rewarded with a D1 all-state honorable mention selection; was D1-4 all-district first team and a York News-Times all-area pick.

Hollinger is headed to Vermillion, SD where he will suit up for the South Dakota Coyotes next fall.

When the calendar changed to winter Hollinger didn’t miss a beat on the basketball court.

Head coach Jimmy Blex said so following the season.

“Cory is a rare talent in small high school basketball. He has the ability to play with his back to the basket, he can post up or take a defender off the dribble,” said Blex. “He can also hit shots from the outside.”

Hollinger averaged 17 points per game; he shot better than 60% from the field and scored in double figures in 25 of 27 games. He average 8.8 rebounds per game and his best came against Malcolm when he scored 27 points. He was 11 of 26 from 3-point range and knocked down 66% of his attempted free throws.

Hollinger was a YNT all-area co-captain; a Crossroads Conference first team selection and all-state Class D1 honorable mention.

In the spring Hollinger competed in track and field where he excelled in the hurdles and throws for the Cougars.

Hollinger led the all-area charts in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.90 and was second in the conference meet. He was the league champion in the shot put and his best throw this year was 46-3 which placed him third in the final all-area charts.

He also competed in the discus with his PR this year being a 131-06. His numbers were good enough for a top 10 finish in the final charts.