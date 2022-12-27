Holiday basketball and wrestling invites dot the landscape as 2022 comes to a close

YORK – This is a week of madness with most of the area basketball teams and several area wrestling teams competing in holiday tournaments and invites across the state.
The NSAA moratorium came to a close as of Wednesday, December 28, so let the games begin!
Here is the schedule starting on Wednesday, December 28 through Friday December 30.
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
December 28
Girls
11 a.m. Shelby-Rising City vs. Fullerton
2:15 p.m. Fillmore Central vs. Clarkson-Leigh
December 29
Consolation, 11 a.m.; final, 2:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
December 28
Boys
12:30 p.m. Shelby-Rising City vs. Fullerton
3:45 p.m. Fillmore Central vs. Clarkson-Leigh
December 29
Consolation, 12:30 p.m.; final, 3:45 p.m.
Runza Holiday Classic
December 28
At Cross County High School
2 p.m. Mead vs. Cross County (G)
3:30 p.m. Mead vs. Cross County (B)
December 29
At Cross County
Milford and Superior winners vs. Cross County/Mead winners and losers- TBD
December 30
At Central City Dome
Girls- Seventh, 11 a.m.; fifth, 11 a.m.; third, 2:30 p.m.; final, 6 p.m.
Boys- Seventh, 12:45 p.m.; fifth, 12:45 p.m.; third, 4:15 p.m.; final, 7:45 p.m.
East Butler Holiday Tournament
December 29
Girls
1 p.m. Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend
4:30 p.m. High Plains vs. East Butler
December 30
Consolation, 1 p.m.; final 4:30 p.m.
December 29
Boys
2:45 Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend
6:15 p.m. High Plains vs. East Butler
December 30
Consolation, 2:45 p.m.; final, 6:15 p.m.
Amherst Holiday Tournament
December 29
Girls
1:30 p.m. York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
4:45 p.m. Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic
December 30
Consolation, 11 a.m.; final, 2 p.m.
December 29
Boys
3 p.m. York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia
6:30 p.m. Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic
December 30
Consolation, 12:30 p.m.; final, 3:30 p.m.
Sportsman Club Holiday Tournament at Freeman HS
December 29
Girls
5 p.m. Freeman vs. McCool Junction
6:30 p.m. Falls City SH vs. Syracuse
December 30
Consolation, 5 p.m.; final, 5 p.m.
December 29
Boys
5 p.m. Falls City SH vs. Syracuse
6:30 p.m. Freeman vs. McCool Junction
December 30
Consolation, 6:30 p.m.; final, 6:30 p.m.
Silver Lake Holiday Tournament
December 29
Girls
12N Shelton vs. Red Cloud
3:15 p.m Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake
December 30
Consolation, noon; final, 3:15 p.m.
December 29
Boys
1:30 p.m. Shelton vs. Red Cloud
5 p.m. Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake
December 30
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.; final, 5 p.m.
Kenesaw Holiday Tournament
December 29
Girls
2 p.m. Hampton vs. Kenesaw
5:30 p.m. Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth
December 30
Consolation, 3:30 p.m.; final, 3:30 p.m.
December 29
Boys
3:45 p.m. Hampton vs. Harvard
7:15 p.m. Kenesaw vs. Wilcox-Hildreth
December 30—Consolation, 3:30 p.m.; final, 5:30 p.m.
December 29
Heartland at Lincoln Christian G- 6p.m. B-7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
December 28
TBA High Plains girls wrestling at Winnebago
December 29
4 p.m. High Plains boys at Pleasanton
December 30
9 a.m. High Plains at Pleasanton Invite
December 30
9 a.m. Fillmore Central Wrestling Invite- York and Fillmore Central
(Both boys and girls teams will be competing)