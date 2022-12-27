 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday basketball and wrestling invites dot the landscape as 2022 comes to a close

  • Updated
  • 0

YORK – This is a week of madness with most of the area basketball teams and several area wrestling teams competing in holiday tournaments and invites across the state.

The NSAA moratorium came to a close as of Wednesday, December 28, so let the games begin!

Here is the schedule starting on Wednesday, December 28 through Friday December 30.

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

December 28

Girls

11 a.m. Shelby-Rising City vs. Fullerton

2:15 p.m. Fillmore Central vs. Clarkson-Leigh

December 29

Consolation, 11 a.m.; final, 2:15 p.m.

December 28

Boys

12:30 p.m. Shelby-Rising City vs. Fullerton

3:45 p.m. Fillmore Central vs. Clarkson-Leigh

December 29

Consolation, 12:30 p.m.; final, 3:45 p.m.

Runza Holiday Classic

December 28

At Cross County High School

2 p.m. Mead vs. Cross County (G)

3:30 p.m. Mead vs. Cross County (B)

December 29

At Cross County

Milford and Superior winners vs. Cross County/Mead winners and losers- TBD

December 30

At Central City Dome

Girls- Seventh, 11 a.m.; fifth, 11 a.m.; third, 2:30 p.m.; final, 6 p.m.

Boys- Seventh, 12:45 p.m.; fifth, 12:45 p.m.; third, 4:15 p.m.; final, 7:45 p.m.

East Butler Holiday Tournament

December 29

Girls

1 p.m. Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend

4:30 p.m. High Plains vs. East Butler

December 30

Consolation, 1 p.m.; final 4:30 p.m.

December 29

Boys

2:45 Cedar Bluffs vs. Friend

6:15 p.m. High Plains vs. East Butler

December 30

Consolation, 2:45 p.m.; final, 6:15 p.m.

Amherst Holiday Tournament

December 29

Girls

1:30 p.m. York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

4:45 p.m. Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic

December 30

Consolation, 11 a.m.; final, 2 p.m.

December 29

Boys

3 p.m. York vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

6:30 p.m. Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic

December 30

Consolation, 12:30 p.m.; final, 3:30 p.m.

Sportsman Club Holiday Tournament at Freeman HS

December 29

Girls

5 p.m. Freeman vs. McCool Junction

6:30 p.m. Falls City SH vs. Syracuse

December 30

Consolation, 5 p.m.; final, 5 p.m.

December 29

Boys

5 p.m. Falls City SH vs. Syracuse

6:30 p.m. Freeman vs. McCool Junction

December 30

Consolation, 6:30 p.m.; final, 6:30 p.m.

Silver Lake Holiday Tournament

December 29

Girls

12N Shelton vs. Red Cloud

3:15 p.m Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake

December 30

Consolation, noon; final, 3:15 p.m.

December 29

Boys

1:30 p.m. Shelton vs. Red Cloud

5 p.m. Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake

December 30

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.; final, 5 p.m.

Kenesaw Holiday Tournament

December 29

Girls

2 p.m. Hampton vs. Kenesaw

5:30 p.m. Harvard vs. Wilcox-Hildreth

December 30

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.; final, 3:30 p.m.

December 29

Boys

3:45 p.m. Hampton vs. Harvard

7:15 p.m. Kenesaw vs. Wilcox-Hildreth

December 30—Consolation, 3:30 p.m.; final, 5:30 p.m.

December 29

Heartland at Lincoln Christian G- 6p.m. B-7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

December 28

TBA High Plains girls wrestling at Winnebago

December 29

4 p.m. High Plains boys at Pleasanton

December 30

9 a.m. High Plains at Pleasanton Invite

December 30

9 a.m. Fillmore Central Wrestling Invite- York and Fillmore Central

(Both boys and girls teams will be competing)

