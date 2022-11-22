Holding Court: Top returning area boys basketball players

YORK – We are nearing the start of the 2022-23 high school basketball season with the first games scheduled to get underway on Thursday, December 1.

This is a look ahead to the top returning players from last season as they get ready for the year.

*The selection of these players is based on last year’s stats and post-season honors. All eight were York News-Times all-area players following the end of the 2021-22 season and all eight are seniors this year.

Trey Richert, SR., Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Lutheran senior Trey Richert is probably the area’s most prolific scorer of the returning eight players. Last year he was first in scoring at 19.8 points per game and his season high came in New Ulm, Minn., at the Martin Luther Classic when he peppered Northland Lutheran out of Wisconsin with 37 points.

He also led the area with 3.2 steals a game and was second at the free throw line where he hit 52 of 70 for 74%.

“He is maybe one of the best shooters in the area,” said Lutheran head coach Chris Beagle. “He works extremely hard and he really improved at creating his shot.” Richert was a Crossroads Conference first team selection and earned D2 all-state honorable mention.

Trev Peters, SR., Heartland

Heartland G/F Trev Peters is another player that can explode for a lot of points at any given time. Last year Peters was third in scoring. He averaged 18.4 points, was 10th in field goal percentage at .487 and was among the top 10 at the free throw line where he connected on 92 of 141 for 65%.

His best offensive game was 35 points against Fullerton. He comes into his senior season having scored 754 career points.

“Trev loves to run the floor and score in transition,” said Huskies head coach Erik Wetjen following the 2021-22 season. “He has great precision around the hoop as most of his scoring is within six feet of the basket.” Trev was SNC second team and C-2 all-state honorable mention.

Ryan Seevers, SR., York

As a junior, York’s Ryan Seevers was the team leader in scoring at 13.3 points per game which was seventh among the leaders in the York News-Times final stats. Seevers had his season high of 24 points January 21 against Fairbury and matched that February 17 in a win over Hastings.

Seevers shot 41% from the field (117-283); he was 49-163 on 3-point attempts and he connected on 64% of his free throws.

‘His development in attacking the basket helped lead our surge the second half of the season,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty. “He also set a school record taking 12 charges this year.”

Seevers was a second team selection to the Central Conference and all-state Class B honorable mention.

Garrett Ivey, SR., York

The Dukes floor leader last year was Garrett Ivey who also contributed in many of the offensive and defensive categories. During his junior season he was second in scoring at 11.9 points per game; finished third overall in assists at 4.0 per game; shot 50% from the floor with 120-240 and was third in 3-point field goal percentage hitting 29-75 for 39%. He was second on the team in steals at 1.4 per night.

“Garrett was a steady hand for us as he took control and ran the show very well all season,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty. Ivey was a first team selection to the Central Conference and Class B all-state honorable mention.

Maj Nisly, SR., Centennial

Early in the 2021-22 season, Centennial’s Maj Nisly battled some illness. Late in the season however he became a huge contributor to the success of the Broncos basketball team scoring 11.1 points per game over the final seven contests. He finished with a seven-point average and was second on the team in rebounding averaging 4.4 per game.

His best offensive night was 15 points against Milford and Sandy Creek in the SNC tournament. “Maj is a big strong guard who is able to score inside and out,” commented head coach Cameron Scholl. “He is also a playmaker, leading us in assists.”

Nisly earned third team all-SNC and C-1 all-state honorable mention.

Austin Phinney, SR., York

As a junior York’s Austin Phinney led the Dukes in rebounding at 7.7 per game and he added 8.6 pts. His best offensive game was 18 points against Lexington and twice he posted double-double numbers with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Elkhorn and 10 points 12 rebounds against Holdrege.

“His athleticism on the glass was a major factor in our success,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty. “Austin also set a school record for rebounds in a season.”

Phinney shot 46% from the field (82-178) and led the team in free throw percentage with 70% as he knocked down 47 of 67 shots.

Phinney was third team Central Conference and all-state Class B honorable mention.

Trevor Hueske, SR., Nebraska Lutheran

Last year as a junior, Nebraska Lutheran guard Trevor Hueske averaged 10.2 points per game and gathered five rebounds a night. He posted 18-point outings three different times against High Plains, St. Edward and Walthill.

He shot 41% from the field; was 28% on 3-point attempts and connected on 52% of shots from the free throw line.

“Trevor is a great athlete,” said Lutheran head coach Chris Beagle. “He kind of hit a slump this year, but shot it well enough inside the arc where teams had to respect it.” He posted double-double numbers in scoring and rebounding twice with 13/10 vs. Giltner and 15-11 vs. Hampton,

Hueske was honorable mention both CRC and Class D2.