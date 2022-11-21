Holding Court - Area's top returning girls basketball players

YORK – With the 2022-23 girls high school season just around the corner, the York News-Times is looking ahead to the top returning area girl players for this year.

*The selection of these players is based on last year’s stats and post-season honors. All eight were York News-Times all-area players following the end of the 2021-22 season.

McKenna Yates, JR., McCool Junction

During her sophomore season, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates led the YNT area scoring charts at 18.3 points per game, she ranked second in free-throw percentage, second in both assists and steals and third in overall 3-point shooting percentage. She also was very active on the glass with 5.3 rebounds per game.

Yates scored in double figures in 22 of the 23 games she appeared in and she also had two double-doubles during the year. “She is a great scoring threat from the outside, as well as layups,” said Mustangs head coach Alyssa VanWesten as the end of the year.

Yates was an all-area co-captain and was a CRC first team selection.

Lily Otte, SR., Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Lutheran’s Lily Otte was a well-rounded player as she put up 12.5 points per game and pulled down 4.9 rebounds. “She stimulated our offense and our defense," said Lutheran head coach Moriah Hackbarth. “She is a great player, hard worker and encouraging leader.”

Otte scored in double figures 11 times. Her career high of 26 points came against College View in late January. She was a CRC second team selection.

Hailey Lindburg, SR., High Plains

Her 10.9 points per game led the High Plains Storm girls in scoring and she also dished out 2.7 assists per game. “She is a hard worker every single day in practice and on the court she is willing to do whatever it takes to be in the game,” said Storm head coach Mack Alspaugh.

She scored in double figures 13 times and even pulled down double-digit numbers in rebounds, including a 14-point, 14-rebound game against East Butler in late December. She was a CRC honorable mention pick.

Shyanne Anderson, JR., Cross County

Anderson’s 2021-22 season came to an abrupt end when she suffered an ankle injury during the subdistricts. Up till then she scored 8.7 points per game and was one of the top free throw shooters in the area knocking down 75.5% a game.

“Shyanne was a quarterback on the floor for us this year. She was our primary ball handler, but she also affected games in many different ways,” said Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart.

During her junior season she dished out 2.5 assists and connected on seven 3-pointers in one game. Anderson was a CRC second team selection.

Lillian Dose, SR., Hampton

During her junior season Hampton’s Lillian Dose averaged nine points per game, ripped down 4.7 rebounds and also recorded 3.5 steals a night. Her best offensive outing came on December 27 when she scored 21 points and pulled in 11 rebounds. Her best night on the glass was 12 rebounds against McCool Junction. She also had two games where she scored 19 points.

“She is an extremely hard worker and is very coachable,” said Hampton head coach Margo LaBrie. “She makes great decisions on the court.”

She was 10th in scoring, fourth in assists and tied for third in steals while earning CRC honorable mention.

Lilly Peterson, JR., Cross County

The Cougars Lilly Peterson showed a lot of balance in her game as she averaged 8.7 points and was strong on the boards with 5.5 per game. She was the team’s leading scorer and top rebounder and connected on 67.3% of her attempts at the free throw line.

“Everything that Lilly accomplished this season was through hours in the gym over the summer,” said head coach Mitch Boshart. “She has a ton of potential and we are just scratching the surface of what she is capable of doing on the court.”

She had a season-high of 10 rebounds in a win over East Butler and scored in double figures in 12 games. Peterson was a CRC second team selection.

Jasmine Turrubiates, SR., Exeter-Milligan

Exeter-Milligan’s Jasmine Turrubiates shows up every night and gives the Timberwolves a force in both scoring and rebounding. She averaged 8.0 points per game and was among the area leaders in rebounding at 6.1 per contest.

“Jasmine is a very hard worker on both sides of the court,” said Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci at the end of the season. “She rebounded well for us and did a good job getting to the basket.”

Her best scoring night was a 19 point effort against Friend and she also recorded two double-doubles. Jasmine was a CRC honorable mention pick.

Catelynn Bargen, SO., Centennial

Catelynn Bargen was one of many new faces for the Broncos in 2021-22. After graduation hit the Centennial program hard, Bargen put up 5.8 points per game and pulled down 5.1 rebounds.

She scored in double figures five times and her season-high in scoring was 15 points in the team’s subdistrict win over Palmyra.

“She stepped in as a starter right away for us and got better and better as the year went along,” said Broncos head coach Jake Polk. “She was a dynamic player for us with her ability to score and handle the ball, but also play with some physicality on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”

Bargen’s play on the court earned her Southern Nebraska Conference third team honors.