Hits favor Broncos but Milford wins the run count

MILFORD – Centennial outhit the Milford Eagles 12-11, but on the scoreboard where it counts, the Eagles picked up the 15-7 win over the Broncos in Southern Nebraska Conference softball Tuesday night.

Both teams put up a lot of crooked numbers and at the end of the first frame the score was tied at 2-2.

That’s when the Milford defense put together two scoreless Centennial innings while the Eagle offense produced seven runs, creating separation between the teams.

The Broncos (2-17) scored a single run in the fourth and two runs each in the fifth and the sixth, but Milford matched them with three runs each in the fifth and the sixth and ended the game in the sixth via the eight-run rule.

Four Centennial players recorded multi-hit games. Sophomore Savannah Horne led the offense with three hits in four at-bats and drove in one run.

Finishing with two hits each were Rylee Menze, Cora Hoffschneider and Halley Heidtbrink. The team had three doubles as Heidtbrink, Hoffschneider and Eliza Timmerman all collected two-baggers.