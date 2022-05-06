Hirschfeld, Stuckey win league titles for Duke girls

HOLDREGE-The final Central Conference event of the season for girls was held in Holdrege on Friday at Keifer Field

It was also the last hosted by the Holdrege Dusters as they are leaving the conference at the end of the high school season.

The Northwest Vikings won six events, two of them relays, as they piled up 130 points and took the title back to Grand Island by 58 points. Lexington was second with 72 points.

Third went to Seward with 67 and the York Dukes won two titles, racked up 60 points and finished fourth. Rounding out the top five teams was Holdrege with 52.

York senior Brynn Hirschfeld, who has won the last two 1600 meter titles at the Class B state meet, turned in a 5:17.54, her best time in the event so far this year and won the 1600 by 24 seconds over Holdrege’s Avery Hurlbert, a sophomore.

The first of the two wins for the Dukes came in the 3200 where sophomore Kassidy Stuckey won her race by more than a minute over second place Kennadi Uresti of Lexington. Stuckey was clocked at 11:35.64 and Uresti came across the line at 12:41.45.

The Dukes had success in the throws as well where they picked up 18 team points in the discus and the shot put.

In the shot, junior Addison Cotton unleashed her best throw of the year, 36-2 ½, and finished in third place. Also scoring points in the shot put was junior Kelly Erwin with a fourth place and a throw of 35-7 ½. In the discus, senior Jami Hoblyn took second with a toss of 120-0.

In the pole vault, defending Class B state champion Melanie Driewer had her best height of the season as she cleared 10-10 and took second for the Dukes. Both Driewer and Bailey Medina missed all three chances at 11-4.

Chloe Koch and Lauren Hills were fifth and sixth in the 200, Cailey Faust finished third in the 800, Lainey Portwine was fourth in the 300 hurdles and Emory Conrad was fifth in the 3200.

York’s 4x400 relay of Stuckey, Kynli Combs, Lauren Hills and Chloe Koch was clocked at 4:37.74 and finished in sixth place.

York will be in action at the Class B-3 district Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. The rest of the field includes Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Norris, Raymond Central, Seward and Waverly.

Girls team scoring-1.Northwest 130, 2.Lexington 72, 3.Seward 67, 4.York 60, 5.Holdrege 52, 6.Adams Central 49, 7.Columbus Lakeview 48, 8.Aurora 22, 9.Crete 15, 10.Schuyler 9

Event winners and York athletes who scored in the event

100-1.Avyn Urbanski, NW 12.32

200-1.Blake Barcel, CLV 26.03, 5.Chloe Koch, YRK 27.45, 6.Lauren Hills, YRK 27.82

400-1.Reba Mader, NW 58.75

800-1.Reba Mader NW 2:32.59, 3.Cailey Faust, YRK 2:38.89

1600-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 5:17.54

3200-1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK, 11:35.64, 5.Emory Conrad, YRK 13:23.29

100H-1.Aizlynn Krafka, NW 15.60

300H-1.Kaitlyn Mousel, AC 46.93, 4.Lainey Portwine, YRK 49.00

4x100-1.Northwest 49.33

4x400-1.Northwest 4:12.20, 6.York 4:37.74

4x800-1.Seward 10:13.62

Pole Vault-1.Bradie Medina, HOL 10-10, 2.Melanie Driewer, YRK, 10-10

Discus-1.McKinna Moats, LEX 132-02, 3.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 120-00

Long Jump-1.Mia Rowe, LEX 16-10 ¾

Shot Put-1.McKinna Moats, LEX 36-6 ½, 3.Addison Cotton, YRK 36-2 ½, 4.Kelly Erwin, YRK 35-7 ½

High Jump-1.Hanna Swearingen, HOL 5-0

Triple Jump-1.Mia Rowe, LEX 34-3 3/4