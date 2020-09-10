Hirschfeld leads No. 10 Centennial to back-to-back wins in Malcolm

MALCOLM, Neb. — The Centennial Broncos volleyball team got off to a solid start at Thursday’s Malcolm Invite, beating both the Fort Calhoun Pioneers and Fairbury Jeffs to improve to 7-2 on the season.

The invite is a two-day event, with action resuming on Saturday. Centennial, No. 10 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class C-2 ratings, will play Malcolm at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Ashland-Greenwood at 11 a.m.

Centennial 2, Fort Calhoun 0

After going up 6-0 in the first set, the Broncos withstood a rally from the Pioneers and won 25-23.

Kate Hirschfeld led Centennial with five kills while senior Jaci Opfer added three.

The set was tied for the first time at 17, then again at 18 before Centennial actually trailed 20-18. The Broncos wound up outscoring Fort Calhoun 7-3 down the stretch, which included a block and a kill from Opfer, who had 170 assists coming into the contest, and a kill from freshman Karly Naber.

Centennial got an early lead in the second set and kept it this time. Behind seven kills from Hirschfeld, which gave her 12 total against Fort Calhoun, the Broncos kept their foot on the gas and won 25-16.