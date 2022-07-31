Hinze's summer success builds future golf dreams

WACO - You don’t have to ask Waco’s Jaxson Hinze if he sees golf in his future. That’s because he knows exactly what road he wants to travel and is ready to achieve his dreams even if he has to go through a few roadblocks.

Jaxson will be entering the ninth grade at York High School this August and come springtime of 2023, when the calendar turns to golf weather, his aspirations are to make a big splash on the York High School golf team.

“I’d like to be the No. 1 golfer on the York golf team on the varsity,” said Hinze. “That is the main goal, but to make varsity is the first goal. I want to go to college and earn a scholarship to play golf. I’d like to go to a D1 school.”

This summer Hinze has played a lot of golf.

“He would be at the course every day if we would let him,” said his dad, a graduate of York High School. “I just hope that he don’t get burned out because he loves the game so much.”

Jaxson is the son of Justin and Lindsay Hinze of Waco and has two brothers, Cruz and Myles.

Jaxson said he first started to play golf with his grandparents.

“Both my grandpa and grandma golf and I started to go out with them and just fell in love with the game,” Jaxson said. “I have a coach Shane Zywiec who is the golf professional at Highlands and he has really helped me out a lot. I also pretty much self-taught myself how to play and watched a lot of You Tube videos.”

The incoming freshman said that being on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour has helped him to realize the road he wants to travel in regards to his career.

“I think when I was about 12 I started to play on the NJGT and I just realized at that time I wanted to be more competitive and get better. I go out and play golf with Ryan (Seevers) and Marshal McCarthy and even sometimes Reed Malleck and they all tell me to keep practicing and working on getting better.”

Jaxson has played in approximately a dozen NJGT tournaments this year and has finished as high as second place at Norfolk. In the seven Summit Series events he played he placed in the top 10 in all seven in his age group. He has scored enough points and will finish about third in the standings which qualifies him for the NJG Tour Championship at Happy Hollow Golf Course in Omaha on August 1.

He also took second place at the Optimist Tournament in York qualifying him to go play in the National Championship at the Trump Doral in Florida, but he opted not to go.

His best round of golf at the York Country Club was a 71 and he realizes that to make varsity at York he will have to continue to improve.

“I’ll have to be super consistent and shoot around 75. Right now I haven’t been playing my best and averaging about 80 at York,” he stated. “I’m getting there, I just have to keep working.”

Jaxson said his swing coach Shane gave him a saying to remember when things were not always going real well out on the course.

“I always say to myself, the most important shot in golf is the next one. I don’t throw clubs when I get frustrated, but I might pound my club into the ground,” Jaxson said.

After the tour championship Jaxson will begin playing on the US Kids Golf Tour which is out of Lincoln. That will consist of eight more tournaments before the weather starts to change in Nebraska.

Jaxson will also play basketball at York High School. He was also playing baseball for the York Knight’s program, but his golf schedule and the baseball schedule clashed too much.

“I didn’t want him to quit the Knights baseball program, but it got to a point where we couldn’t make it to games because of his golf schedule,” said Justin. “It wasn’t fair to his teammates to miss games.”

At some point in his career and a ways down the road, his ultimate goal would to be play at the professional level, but for now high school and making the varsity are first on his agenda.

Ultimate foursome and destination

I’d like to play Augusta National where the Masters is played and my foursome with me would be Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith.”