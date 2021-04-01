York wins 3-1 in boys prep soccer

YORK – It was a case of agony and ecstasy Thursday afternoon in York. Ecstasy for the Dukes in notching their first victory in five tries this season. Agony for the Vikings of Northwest who took their first defeat in five outings.

The Dukes went up 3-0 and appeared to dominate the action, especially in the first half, before the Vikings finally found the back of the net with an oh-by-the-way goal with 14:33 to play in the second half.

Emmett Heiss sent the home fans into a dither when the Duke junior drew first blood at the 15:20 mark of the first half.

After intermission it was smiles again for the Duke faithful when Jaxson Alexander angled his shot sharply between the helpless Northwest keeper and the left post. That made it 2-0 with 36:09 of the second half’s 40-minute yet to play. Give the assist to Hess.

The Vikings’ ship began taking water in earnest when at 29:36, Jake Erwin fired an assist to Bryson Benjamin who promptly made it 3-zip.

The Vikings narrowly averted a blanking on the scoreboard with the final goal of the game at 14:33 of the second half.

Northwest was credited with nine total shots, three on goal. The Dukes fired eight shots in the win.