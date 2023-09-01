YORK – Fresh off Tuesday’s dual victory against Beatrice, the York boys tennis team returned to their home courts Thursday afternoon for a triangular against Lexington and Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Dukes were fairly competitive against the Minutemen in the opening dual, but it didn’t show on the scoreboard as Lexington made the plays it needed to in crunch time to sweep all five matches.

John Hartley played Noah Scherr tough at lead singles but eventually fell 7-5, 6-0, while Peter Dallman dropped a pair of competitive sets against Jante Alarcon 6-4 and 6-3; No. 3 singles player Parker Mundt battled back from a 6-0 shutout in the first set to push Finley Neher to the brink in the second before coming up just short on tiebreaker 7-6 (10-4).

The most competitive match came at lead doubles, where Collin Kotschwar and Kaden Heiden dropped a two-set heartbreaker against Anthony Zamudio and Jayden Hernandez. Both sets were decided on tiebreakers with the Lexington duo emerging victorious 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-2).

At second doubles, Wyatt Gartner and Eli Nething battled until the end in a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Braden Bender and Avery Lul.

In the Dukes’ second match of the day against GICC, the scores weren’t quite as tight. Kotschwar and Heiden fell 6-1, 6-0 to JT Bern and Alec Murdaugh, while Nething and Gartner lost 6-2, 6-0 against Kyle Kelly and Max Friesen.

Dallman dropped a 6-0, 6-3 affair against Andrew Arens; at No. 3 singles, Mundt played even better than he did against Lexington but still came up just short by a 6-3, 7-6 (14-12) margin against Jackob Weld.

However, the Dukes were able to salvage a win against the Crusaders when Hartley took home the victory against Nolan Halsey at lead singles, 6-2 and 6-1.

"We gave great effort against two very good teams. No. 1 doubles against Lexington could have gone either way and a couple of bad breaks probably determined some of the games,” York head coach Matt Fike said. “We did make quite a few more unforced errors then we did in the first dual but we have to give credit for some of that to the opponents. I felt like a couple of sets got away from us when the momentum of the match had gone squarely to the other team but there was no quit in us, even in a couple of the sets where we got shut out. We told the guys afterwards that if we don't like what happens in a match then it's on all of us to go practice and get better. That's exactly what we will do."