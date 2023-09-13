Despite the team’s 64-62 loss to the Sandy Creek Cougars in three overtimes on Friday night, Exeter-Milligan/Friend senior Breckan Schluter had a unbelievable game. Schluter carried the ball 54 times for 335 yards and seven touchdowns. The 54 carries was only five short of the all-class record for a single game. He also added six tackles, one of them for a loss on defense and he also picked off one pass. He has 802 yards in three games for a 267.3 per game average.