Heartland Huskies senior Hudson Regier led the Huskies to their first win of the season Friday night against Nebraska Christian in all phases of the game. Regier carried the load on the offensive side of the ball accounting for 115 yards rushing on 24 carries and two touchdowns and he completed 11 of 15 throws for 174 yards which included a 27 yard touchdown pass. The senior also led the defense in the 34-19 win with nine tackles.