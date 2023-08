Emmitt Dirks was the spark that ignited the York offense in Friday’s win at Lexington, as the sophomore quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dirks was also a threat in the run game, logging six carries for 50 yards and three more scores in his varsity football debut. Dirks also kicked a pair of extra-points and connected on a 2-point conversion in York’s 46-0 shutout win.