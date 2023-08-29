The Centennial Broncos opened the season with five games last Thursday and Saturday combined and they posted a 3-2 record. Both losses came to state rated Class C2 teams. Junior setter Ella Wambold did her best to help the Broncos achieve three wins as she rolled up 107 set assists on 344 of 346 chances over the five game swing. She also had six ace serves; 37 digs and she even chipped in with four kills. Her best game was 31 assists on 82 of 82 chances in the Broncos 2-1 win over Wahoo Neumann.