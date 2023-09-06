The FCEMF Panthers took to the diamond for a whopping six games this week and went 5-1 during the stretch to claw back over .500, thanks partly to a monster week for senior shortstop Kaili Head. On Monday night against Aurora, Head went 4 for 4 with a home run and drove in six runners as FCEMF won 16-6; she would go on to bat .650 for the week (13 of 20) with a double, triple, homer and 12 RBIs. She also drew three walks, recorded six steals and scored seven runs.