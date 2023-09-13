York softball turned in a very strong week, winning four of five games capped by a 2-1 mark and third-place finish at the Lakeview invite Saturday. Junior Lauryn Mattox has been one of the catalysts during the Dukes’ surge; she won all four of her starts for the week, allowing 18 hits and just seven earned runs while racking up 25 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched. Outside her contributions in the circle, Mattox also shined at the plate, where hit 11 for 19 (.579) with a triple, a pair of home runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases for the week.