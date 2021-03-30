York girls tennis sweeps Adams Central in dual matchup

HASTINGS – The dual in Hastings against the Adams Central Patriots on Monday was played in wind-swept conditions.

York also brought out their brooms and beat the Patriots, sweeping past them 9-0. York won three of the nine matchups without allowing a game to the Patriots.

York head coach Josh Miller was pleased with how the Dukes handled the rough conditions.

“Our varsity came out with a good game plan in the windy conditions as we were able to win all nine matches. The No. 3 doubles match was fun to watch as I did not see these girls play last Thursday while we were in Grand Island. Hallie (Newman) and Ellie (Peterson) were playing their first match together at the No. 3 doubles position and did a nice job using the whole court with placement and accuracy.”

Peterson and Newman won their matchup with the Patriots No. 3 team of Gracie Weichman and Emmory Hayer by the final score of 8-0.

In No. 2 doubles Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe defeated Maddie McDaniel and Leslie Palacios 8-1 and the No. 1 team of Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach earned an 8-3 win over Brianna Stroh and Elli Marker.