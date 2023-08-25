I was asked just a few days ago what was wrong with my Yankees.

I actually stood with my mouth open trying to say something, but nothing came out. The reason why is I didn’t have an answer even though I thought that maybe I could come up with some excuses to explain their recent downfall in the MLB.

I have to admit I do still check the scores from time to time, but last week’s sweep by the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium made me realize and accept the fact that they are not a good team, with the exception of Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and a few others.

The Bronx Bombers are getting older by the minute and they just can’t keep up with the younger teams who are running all over them.

At first I tried to use the excuse that they were really suffering with injuries, but then I look at some of the other teams who have endured a lot of injuries and they have been able to find ways to get around them.

Judge has missed a lot of the season as has Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino, but I have come to realize, that’s just a very small part of the problem.

The Mets are actually the oldest and the way their season has gone it’s not hard to see why they have struggled.

The second oldest is the Yankees in the American League with the Cleveland Guardians the youngest team in all of baseball.

The Yankees have some young players and with the way the season has gone to date I sure hope they start to utilize some of that youth and look in the off-season at encouraging some of the players to retire to open up spots to go out and get some younger players who could make a difference.

The way things are right now I won’t have to worry about watching the Yankees in the post-season as they are four games under .500 and there are way too many teams ahead of them in the wildcard race.

They didn’t really do much of anything at the trade line, as they continue to roll the dice on the older players, thinking that maybe their experience will eventually shine through and carry the team. I think without actually admitting it they knew the writing was on the wall and it was a lost cause and really no one was available that could turn around the season.

Little League World SeriesI have been amazed at some of the plays that have been made in the World Series the past two weeks.

The level of play from these 10–12-year-old players is outstanding and I have looked forward to watching as much of the tournament that I can.

There is a kid from Chinese Taipei who throws 81 mph, which from 60 feet is the equivalent of 105 miles per hour in the MLB.

Some of these kids do not look like 12-year-olds and they sure don’t play like it.

This weekend will be the finals on Saturday in the United States bracket and the international bracket, with the championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Next Thursday is the Huskers’ season opener at Minnesota on Thursday night. I’m not expecting a Nebraska win, just because Nebraska made a lot of changes and it’s going to take a little while for the team to build chemistry and continuity.

Well that’s it for now. I hope you have a great weekend and can get out and support the local high school teams as the fall season is fully underway.

Be care and be safe if you have to travel.