YORK – When the National Weather Service announced last week that temperatures in Nebraska were going to reach triple digits for a most of this week, athletic directors and coaches across the state were going to have to make some decisions on how to manage the heat and keep athletes safe.

The NSAA adopted a new formula in 2022 which is called the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature which takes into consideration air temperature, humidity, heat from the sun, and wind speed, while the heat index only considered heat and humidity and was measured in a shaded area.

This method of measuring heat was invented and first used during the 1950s as one element in a successful campaign to control serious outbreaks of heat illness in training camps of the United States Army and Marine Corps.

The WBGT gives coaches the exact guidelines needed to keep their players safe when the temperatures start to rise in the late days of summer.

“I think the NSAA has done a good job of providing us the necessary resources such as a weather globe to measure heat and humidity. In my opinion it eliminates the should we or shouldn’t we be on the field,” commented McCool Junction head football coach Jarrod Weiss. “Once the globe reaches the red stage your limited to an hour with ample water breaks, if it reaches the black stage then practice is over until the conditions improve!”

Exeter-Milligan/Friend head coach Kory Kahlandt said they have moved practices to a shady area to help with the conditions.

“During this heat wave we are practicing at night 7:30 p.m. and next to the Exeter-Milligan school on the east side so we are actually in the shade the entire time. It’s a challenge fitting all our work in during a short period of time, but of course our athletes’ health and well-being is number one,” Kahlandt said. “We are smart about plenty water breaks and how much time we are on the field. We have cold water immersion available at all practices no matter the temp and monitor the athletes, especially the high-risk ones (asthma/ heavier kids). Being a co-op can sometimes make scheduling matters a bit more interesting but we make it work and have a good attitude.”

York head coach Glen Snodgrass said he can’t ever remember dealing with a heat issue like this one.

“The heat index this week is something that I have never had to deal with in 25 years. We have had hot practices but nothing like this. We told the team that we need to be flexible with practice changes just as we need to be flexible to the unforeseen circumstances that we come across in a game,” Snodgrass stated. “We are practicing at 6:00 AM at Beaver Creek park on Tuesday and Wednesday and hopefully in the evening on Thursday. The biggest concern is the boys not getting acclimated to the heat that they will see on Friday night. We are really focusing on hydration this week to prepare for what we will see Friday. I actually kind of like throwing curveballs to the boys occasionally because football is an unpredictable game. In the end our opponent is in the same situation and we need to make the best of whatever is thrown at us. Our boys will be ready!”

Other coaches also commented on the changes needed to be made during this current heat wave.

“We have moved our practices to the morning. We practice as long as we can in the morning and then we do a walk through and conditioning in our wrestling room after school,” said Fillmore Central head coach Gabe Eberhardt. “Trying to get as much done as we can in the morning and we do more of a review in the afternoon.”

“At Hampton we are practicing in the morning with the high school, from 6:15-7:45 a.m. It is less than ideal for many reasons, from making the kids get up and be here at 6 (and the concern that someone will oversleep and miss practice and have to sit out the first quarter on Friday) to shortened practice times, but we just have to make it work,” commented Hampton head coach Jereme Jones. “Based on the recommendations it was clear last week that practicing during the afternoon this week wasn’t feasible. We are still doing our individual work, but cut special teams until Thursday and have cut back on some of the reps for offense and defense. We also tried to go with a little higher tempo while running plays so we don’t have to use the last 5-10 minutes of practice conditioning.”

Matt Carroll said at Cross County they have also moved to morning practices until the heat wave passes.

NATA Guidelines

WBGT (F) Activity Guidelines and rest breaks

82-86.9 Use of discretion for intense prolonged periods of exercise. Watch at risk players carefully. Provide- three separate breaks- minimum – 4 minutes

87-89.9 Maximum practice time 2 hours. For football, players restricted to helmet, shoulder pads, and shorts. All protective equipment must be removed for conditioning athletes. Four breaks, at least four minutes long.

90-92 Max practice time 1 hour- No protective equipment may be worn/ no conditioning activities. There must be 20 minutes of rest breaks during a one hour practice.

>92.1 NO PRACTICE/ NO WORKOUTS/ Delay practices until a cooler WBGT reading occurs.

Other coach comments

Andrew Frey, Nebraska Lutheran football

“We certainly want to be cognizant of the excessive heat this week. It’s a fine line we have to be careful with between getting our kids ready to play in a hot environment that will be Friday evening, and being careful of their health, making sure that they do not overheat, or otherwise get put into a dangerous physical situation. At Nebraska Lutheran we holding practices this week from 7:00-9:00. It gets them out the heat of the day and the sun—while it is still warm, especially when practice starts at 7:00, once the sun goes down (at least this was the case last night), it was actually quite pleasant, with a little bit of a breeze as we had last night. On top of that, we are giving them ample water breaks in shade—more than we usually do, and have modified some equipment requirements as well, such as allowing them to have their helmets off for certain parts of practice when they are not needed.”

Colby Smith, FC cross country

“We have adjusted our practices to mornings all week to get through the extreme heat. We made this decision as of last week already to be proactive. Having used the Wet Bulb readings now for over a year, we were able to make the educated guess that we would be in the black these last couple days and we confirmed that yesterday as at 3:00 pm, we indeed were in the black and couldn’t practice in the afternoon. Our practices have been from 6:15-7:15 AM.”

Eric Rasmussen, York cross country

“We have had morning runs for our harder runs this week. Some athletes have worked out in the pool in the afternoon instead of running. We have had some athletes run on the treadmill in the afternoon and others who ran inside the school on Monday. We have a loop inside that is 5 laps to a mile that allows athletes to get in a decent run when the weather isn’t cooperative.”

Ryan Underwood, McCool Junction cross country

“We are practicing at 6 a.m. to beat the heat. It is always a bit more challenging when practice moves to the morning. Some kids have conflicts with medical appointments already scheduled and generally it is just a bit of a shock to the system to get up and moving earlier. On days that we do our “easy” running, not much is different for our runners. However, if we do a workout, morning workouts are much more hit or miss than afternoon/evening workouts.”

Tori Homolka, Centennial softball

“We have moved practices to the morning. Some mornings we are only going an hour and then about 45 minutes after school hitting in the wrestling room. We have been changing and adapting to what each day brings but still trying to get the most out of every bit of time we have outside.”

Kent Meyers, York softball

“For Softball we have had to cancel or postpone some JV games and move a varsity game back later in the evening. It’s tough to find gym time in the afternoon so we are practicing in the morning before school starts.”

Ben Lindsay, Heartland football

“Very early morning practices this whole week. The NSAA gave every school a wet-bulb to measure the heat and the guidelines for practicing in the heat. Like every team, my biggest worry is heat acclimation and the possibility of cramps on Friday night. Every team is going to be dealing with this so it’s really comes down to who is hydrating the best leading up to Friday night.”

Evan Klanecky, Centennial football

“We went after school on Monday because it is an installed day and we conditioned inside. Tuesday through Thursday we will practice at 6:00am to beat the heat. This week all but Thursday we will also go after school and get some film work in and playbook review. We also take frequent water breaks and do our best to monitor them as they progress through practice. The hard part for coaches is that it is our job to get these young men ready to play and early in the season we are going to play in the heat. However, we know this is a safety precaution and areas like this in our game are constantly adapting and we have to change with them. My message to my players is to control what we can control and be ready to roll with the punches on the rest of it. Our guys have done a good job thus far working hard in the heat and being flexible when we have had to change plans.”

Some of the schedule changes due to the heat:

MONDAY, 8/21

Centennial SB tri vs North Bend/Fairbury (in Beaver Crossing) POSTPONED to Monday, 9/11 at 4:30 p.m. (still in Beaver Crossing)

FCEMF SB at Aurora – POSTPONED (date TBD)

York girls golf at Tri County tri (Pioneers GC) – POSTPONED (Date TBD)

TUESDAY, 8/22

York SB vs Seward at 6:30 p.m. – changed to 8 p.m.

Polk County SB vs. Central City (at Polk) — POSTPONED (date TBD)

FCEMF SB at Fairbury at 6:30 – POSTPONED (date TBD)

York U men’s soccer at Doane 3 p.m. – changed to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, 8/23

York University women’s soccer vs Mount Marty – POSTPONED to 8/24 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, 8/24

McCool JCT XC invite at Camp Kateri (7 p.m.) – changed to 7:45 p.m.

Polk County SB at Boone Central tri (4:30 pm) – changed to 6 p.m.

Waverly at York Tennis — POSTPONED (date TBD)