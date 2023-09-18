GOTHENBURG – It was a busy weekend for York volleyball, as the young Dukes tested their mettle against a loaded field at the Gothenburg Fall Festival. York opened with a two-set sweep of Aurora on Friday morning and added another sweep against Chadron on Saturday, but the Dukes also lost in two sets against four talented teams in Gothenburg, Minden, Kearney Catholic and St. Paul.

York 2, Aurora 0

York got all it could handle in the opening set against the Huskies, but the Dukes – who have dropped numerous tight sets this season – finally got one to go the other way as they pulled out a 27-25 win. They followed that up with a 25-18 victory in the second set to pick up the sweep.

“It was good for them to have to finish a game in extra points the first set (27-25),” head coach Kelby Phillips said. “We’ve had a lot of close sets that we’ve lost and haven’t been able to finish so this was a good moment of growth for this group.”

Cynley Wilkinson led the attack with a match-high nine kills, while Murfee Nickels finished with three and Chloe Koch and Katlyn Krausnick added two apiece.

Kinslee Kern and Reese Hirschfeld both crushed a pair of aces at the service line and Claire Koch, Skylar Huber and Wilkinson each had one as York netted seven for the match. Addison Andersen led the effort at net with three blocks and Krausnick, Chloe Koch and Hirschfeld finished with one each.

Koch also led the team with seven digs and Hirschfeld tallied 10 assists.

Gothenburg 2, York 0

York was fairly competitive in both sets but couldn’t pull out a win as the host Swedes picked up the 25-18, 25-17 sweep.

Wilkinson had a match-high 10 kills, but there wasn’t a lot of balance in the Duke attack as nobody else had more than one. Koch, Andersen, Krausnick and Nickels finished with a winner each in the loss.

Hirschfeld, Wilkinson and Claire Koch each had an ace, Wilkinson and Andersen had a combined block and Wilkinson led the way with six digs. Hirschfeld had 12 of York’s 14 assists.

“We came out strong against them, but struggled to maintain,” Phillips said. “They were a fun team to play, but we struggled offensively and just couldn’t string runs together to pull ahead.”

St. Paul 2, York 0

York came out slow in a 25-14 loss in the first set and couldn’t quite recover, as St. Paul took a competitive second set by a 25-22 margin to complete the sweep.

“This is a game I’d like to have back. We had a minor injury in the first set, and we couldn’t seem to get out of that rut,” Phillips said. “We were the first to 20 in the second set, but there were some tough points/situations at the end and we couldn’t get the win to go to a third.”

Chloe Koch had eight kills and Wilkinson followed close behind with seven, while Andersen had a pair of winners and Krausnick and Nickels both added one. Koch, Krausnick and Nickels also had a block.

Wilkinson led with nine digs and Koch and Lainey Portwine both had seven, while Hirschfeld finished with six digs and 16 assists.

York 2, Chadron 0

In the first match of the day Saturday, York opened with a 25-17 win against Chadron and then closed out the Cardinals with a 25-14 win in the second to complete the sweep.

Wilkinson and Koch had seven kills apiece, followed by three winners from Nickels and one from Krausnick.

Wilkinson and Krausnick had a block and Wilkinson led the defense with 13 digs, while Hirschfeld had 10 digs to go with 17 assists. Koch and Portwine finished with nine digs each.

“The girls came out strong in this game. They did a really great job in serve receive, Reese made some really good decisions offensively, and they communicated well for our hitters to execute,” Phillips said. “The team put the pieces together this game and never let up.”

Minden 2, York 0

York played Minden tough in both sets, but the Whippets managed to fend off the Dukes 25-20 and 25-18.

“I am so proud of how they battled in this game. They continued to played hard every point. We had a pretty good lead the first set, but Minden is an experienced team that knows how to finish,” Phillips said. “Overall, we serve received well and the team’s energy was awesome. Some untimely errors got the best of us, but we played them the closest out of anyone they played in the tournament. Even though we lost, I feel it was a good stepping stone for us.”

Koch paced the attack with nine kills and Wilkinson had eight, while Nickels netted three winners. Hirschfeld paced the Dukes with nine digs and 20 assists, while Portwine added seven digs and Wilkinson finished with six.

Kearney Catholic 2, York 0

The Dukes’ final match of the weekend was not especially close, as the Stars picked up the 25-17 and 25-13 sweep.

Wilkinson hammered nine kills, followed by two each from Koch and Krausnick. Huber and Kern crushed one ace apiece and Andersen led an active York effort at the net with three blocks while Koch, Hirschfeld and Krausnick each had one.

Koch led with seven digs and Hirschfeld tallied 10 assists.

“We really didn’t match up well with Kearney Catholic. We had some strong moments but after sitting for two games, our energy wasn’t quite there. We actually had some good net play with seven blocks, but we struggled offensively and unforced errors all around,” Phillips said. “Overall, I’m pleased with the growth we made this weekend. We made a few changes to our lineup as we continue to put the pieces together. I really enjoy this tournament and we had some really fun matches this weekend. Getting to play teams we never see is both exciting and sometimes a little disappointing when you’d love a rematch. That’s what makes it great, though.”