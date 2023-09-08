YORK – The York volleyball team took to the floor at the Duke Dome for the second time this season as they welcomed the Omaha World-Herald Class B No. 4 Norris Titans to town for a non-conference matchup Thursday night.

It was a contest York head coach Kelby Phillips said was a top priority when it came time to make the schedules, despite the Titans’ 25-11, 27-25, 25-12 sweep.

“Norris was one of the first teams I wanted to get on our schedule. I competed against them for a lot of years, so I thought that would be a really good opportunity for us to see what some of our goals are long-term for this program and the level of play we want to get to,” she said. “When we can match up with them early in the season and have sets like that second set, it shows the potential that we have and we have to keep working on.”

It might not have reflected on the scoreboard, but the young Dukes handled themselves fairly well against one of Class B’s best. Despite the inexperienced lineup, York pushed Norris to the limit in the second set in particular, holding a late 24-22 lead before the Titans eventually rallied for the win. Even in the third set, the Dukes hung tough for the first half of the set before Norris pulled away.

“I think each time we’re working on getting better. The last time we were in the Duke Dome was a little bit different showing, and these girls battled hard,” Phillips said. “I know the scores in the first and third set maybe didn’t reflect that, but the speed that they’re moving, we’re getting faster and we’re getting better. Whether the scoreboard shows that or not we can see that, and they battled crazy hard in that second set.”

Cynley Wilkinson continued a very strong start to her junior campaign; last season’s area kills leader racked up a match-high 17 winners for the Dukes in the loss Thursday, eight of which came in the second set.

Behind her, junior Chloe Koch and freshmen Addison Andersen and Murfee Nickels each finished with three kills, sophomore Katlyn Krausnick added two and junior Reese Hirschfeld rounded out the attack with one.

Nickels and Krausnick powered the York effort at the net with five and three blocks, respectively, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the balanced Norris block; the Titans’ Kendall Cose finished with three stuffs, Malorie Boesiger added a pair and five other players finished with one block.

Lainey Portwine anchored the Duke defensive effort, as the junior libero notched a team-high 11 digs. Koch followed with 10 and Wilkinson tallied seven, while Hirschfeld – who led the team with 25 assists – added five and Claire Koch finished with four.

Anna Jelinek led Norris with nine kills, while Cose had seven and Lexi Hasselbalch tallied six in the victory. Boesiger finished with four winners as four different Titans netted at least four kills.

Despite the loss Thursday, matchups against teams like Norris provide a young, inexperienced York crew with a measuring stick of sorts. The Dukes can see how they stack up against some of the heavyweights in Class B, then work on ironing out some of their shortcomings in order to take the next step.

Having a strong junior quartet of Wilkinson, Koch, Hirschfeld and Portwine to provide some needed leadership on and off the floor helps, but with the bulk of the roster consisting of underclassmen the Dukes’ growth will continue to be a process.

“Serve and pass is always very important, but for us it’s diversifying some of our shots offensively. We feel very comfortable with the usual line, the hard cross, that kind of stuff and being a little more manipulative with the ball, especially against taller blocks like that and learning what to do in some of those situations, having to make those last-minute decisions offensively,” Phillips said of the team’s next step. “Second is going to be doing a better job of reading still, so we can get in good position. Even though we do have a shorter block at the net, it’s harder for us to get to the pins to close, so developing our defense to help compensate that. The third thing is just to continue to push the I.Q. in terms of communication, how we’re communicating back row to front row in our serve receive, just seeing things sooner and anticipating instead of always reacting.”

York (2-4) was back in action this weekend when they hit the road to compete against the field at the Bishop Neumann invite.