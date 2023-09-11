WAHOO – The Dukes opened the Bishop Neumann invite on Saturday taking on C1 No. 6 Douglas County West.

York dropped the first set 25-16 and after falling behind in the second used a 9-1 run over the DCW Falcons to erase the deficit and establish a 21-16 lead.

As York had done earlier this week in losses to Columbus Lakeview and Norris, however, they allowed the set to get away from them and DCW came back for the 25-22 win and 2-0 sweep.

York bounced back with a 2-0 win over Omaha Gross and in the fifth-place game against C1 No. 7 Battle Creek the Bravettes won by identical scores of 25-14 over the York girls.

DCW 2 York 0

The Dukes had a chance to push the match to a third set but leading 21-16, they allowed the Falcons to close out the match on a 9-1 run in the second set.

York was led at the net by junior Cynley Wilkinson with seven kills while right behind her was junior Chloe Koch with six. The defense recorded blocks by both Wilkinson, Koch as well as freshman Murfee Nickels.

The offense ran through junior Reese Hirschfeld with 15 set assists and both Wilkinson and Hirschfeld had seven digs.

York 2 Omaha Gross 0

York came back after the tough loss to DCW and took care of business with the two set sweep of the Cougars.

Wilkinson and Koch led the way in kills with nine and five respectively, while Hirschfeld had 18 set assists.

On the defense, Koch had the team’s only stuff block and Koch led in digs with 16, while Wilkinson and junior Lainey Portwine had 11 scoops each.

Battle Creek 2 York 0

The C1 No. 7 Bravettes (11-1) won the match by 11 points in both sets.

York’s front line was held to just 12 total kills with Koch the team leader with five, while both Wilkinson and Nickels had three each.

Koch also led the way on defense with 12 digs; Hirschfeld had 11 set assists and Koch had the team's only block.

York (3-6) will travel to Holdrege (5-3) tonight.