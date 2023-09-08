SHELBY – One of the challenges to putting two teams together to become one is developing chemistry and continuity among the team members.

This is the first year that Exeter-Milligan and Friend are co-oping in all sports and on Thursday night with wins over the Parkview Christian Patriots and the Shelby-Rising City Huskies, the volleyball team improved to 6-0.

After a two-set sweep of PVC, the EMF Bobcats defeated the Huskies 25-19 and 27-25.

When asked about the 6-0 start and overcoming the challenges of a new team, head coach Madalynn Fousek said that she really never thought much about where they would be record wise this time of the year.

“You know not really. As a coach I don’t think about how we are going to start. Obviously as a coach you want to start that way, but I really never thought about it,” said Fousek. “We still have some miscommunication issues and you could see that tonight. We just have to keep playing games with each other, because these girls have played just six varsity games together so they have a ways to go to work everything out.”

After taking the first set 25-19 the Bobcats were pushed to the limit in the second set by the Huskies.

The hosts broke away from a 14-14 tie and were on the verge of putting set two in the books leading 21-16.

The Bobcats came together following a timeout and went on a 6-1 run and tied the set at 22-22 on a kill by junior Ella Archer. Both teams missed their next serves and the set remained tied at 23-23.

The Huskies took the lead 24-23 on an Ava Larmon winner, but again Archer staved off set point as she drilled another winner.

The Huskies led 25-24, but EMF fought back from a second set point with back-to-back hitting errors on the Huskies and with set point on their side of the net, senior Savana Krupicka, one of two on the team, ended the Huskies hopes of a third set.

“We were down and really pulled it together and came back and worked together to compete to win it. The key was really trusting each other and knowing that we had each other’s backs and just working together,” said Krupicka, who finished with a team-high six kills.

Krupicka added that as a senior her job was to be there to be a leader for both schools. She also talked about the team’s 6-0 start.

“I really have to be a leader for both sides and it really helps to have someone to facilitate that and be together and know that we can trust each other,” the senior stated. “The way we have started does and doesn’t surprise that me that much. I knew that we would have a pretty strong team, but I didn’t really expect a 6-0 start. The challenge so far has been taking plays off. Some sets we will be super good and other sets we will be down and not at our highest point. We will have to keep working on our consistency.”

The Bobcats hammered 20 kills in the win and along with Krupicka, sophomore Kiley Oldehoeft had five kills and a team-leading three ace serves, while Archer led the team in blocks with two.

Sophomore Kaydence Haase facilitated the offense with 12 set assists and Krupicka had five.

On defense Krupicka finished with seven digs, while both Haase and senior Malorie Staskal finished with six.

The Bobcats will host their home tournament this weekend in Friend.

"The key has just their perseverance and that is our hashtag this year,” said Fousek. “We haven’t been playing our best volleyball, but we keep coming out with wins.”