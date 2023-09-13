Editor’s note: The York News-Times will feature one area matchup weekly other than York football, which is already featured weekly. The YNT staff will be on site live to cover the game. This could be either a football game, softball game or a volleyball match-up.

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos have lost just three games this season to opponents with a combined record of 24-7.

In their nine wins (9-3) they have won 21 of 23 sets and are currently on a three-game win streak as the enter Thursday night’s home battle with the Sutton Mustangs.

Sutton is 11-6 and lost to opponents with a combined record of 42-9.

Thursday night’s matchup at Centennial may go along ways in determining which team stays alive in the conference race along with Superior (9-4) and Thayer Central (7-0).

Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said that some of her team’s early struggles have started to iron themselves out as the team gets more playing time under their belts.

“We've cleaned up some of those mental errors that we were making at the beginning of the season. Our passers have done a nice job of stepping up so we can run all our hitters in our offense,” Anstine explained. “We've also served more aggressive and kept teams out of system. Just building the confidence especially for our players who haven't had much varsity experience in the past.”

The Broncos can come at you with several different options at the net, but the team leader, senior Karley Naber is off to a great start with a team-high 103 kills through this past weekend’s games. Junior Catelynn Bargen has 89 winners and junior Ella Wambold leads the team in aces with 20 and she has 287 set assists on 865 of 868 sets. Wambold went over 1,000 assists in her career earlier this year.

The Broncos block has also been strong as senior Cora Payne has 24 stuffs and junior Averie Stuhr has knocked down 18.The defense is paced by senior Kate Luebbe with 121 digs, while Wambold has 101.

Anstine said the Mustangs return experience at the varsity level and have started the season strong.

“Sutton is having a great start to their season. They had quite a bit of experience coming back this year. Lily (Mccroden) an outside is a good all-around player for them,” said Anstine. “Their setter (Kennedy Perrien) is also a key player for them. I think it's always a super competitive match-up whenever we play Sutton.”

Anstine said there are several keys to Thursday night’s matchup.

“We have to control our side of the net. We have to serve aggressively, and passing the ball well so we can use all of our hitters,” added Anstine. “Not making silly mistakes and we have to put pressure on the other team. We need to keep up the energy up and lots of communication and trust in our teammates.”

Thursday night’s matchup is set for 7 p.m.