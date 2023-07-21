UTICA – Two years ago, a young and inexperienced Centennial volleyball team went 13-22 as the Broncos’ youngsters endured some growing pains via a trial by fire.

Last fall, the Broncos used that experience and turned in a 19-14 campaign that included a runner-up finish in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament and a hard-fought loss to Fullerton – who would go on to reach the district finals as a wild card team – in the sub-district semis.

Centennial brought pretty much everybody back a year ago; this season, they will have to replace departed starting libero Samara Ruether and Cambria Saunders, who finished fourth on the team with 170 kills. Both girls were York News-Times all-area honorable mention and will leave some sizable shoes to fill.

However, the Broncos still return a lot of talent and experience – and if the early returns this summer are any indication, it could be a pretty successful fall on the courts in Utica.

Centennial opened the summer circuit at the Concordia team camp on July 7, where they qualified for the gold tournament and “did some really good things” before bowing out in the semifinals, head coach Alex Anstine said.

They followed that up with a first-place finish at the York team camp on July 10, downing the host Dukes in the title bout. Additionally, the Broncos have also hosted their annual summer volleyball league on Monday nights this month.

“Obviously you can tell we’re not in in-season shape for things, but it’s just a great chance for us to try different people at different positions to see what might work for us un the fall,” Anstine said.

Early returns on the position battle to replace Ruether at libero and fill out a couple defensive specialist roles have been promising, the Broncos’ head coach said, with a handful of girls putting in solid work on the back end this summer.

“We have about three or four girls that have a solid D/S position for us at each camp,” she said. “Each different game we’ve been trying different girls at that position to see what might work for us chemistry-wise and then just who’s the best girl for that position.”

Even with a few holes to fill, Centennial will return a lot of firepower on the court this fall. Four of the Broncos’ top five kills leaders are back, as are four of their top six ace leaders, three of their four best blockers and their top setter.

On the defensive end, Centennial brings back two of its top three digs leaders.

Incoming seniors Karley Naber and Cora Payne headline the returnees, as both girls earned YNT all-area honors for their performance last fall.

Naber finished ninth on the final area leaderboard in kills in 2022 as she racked up 225 winners while hitting .179. She also crushed 51 aces - second-most among area athletes – on 93% serving and was sixth on the final area charts with 319 digs. Naber also tallied 15 blocks during her junior season and was a first-team all-SNC selection.

Payne, meanwhile, was third on the Broncos with 178 kills with a .198 hitting percentage and led the team’s presence at the net with 57 blocks, the sixth-best tally among area leaders. She also finished with 20 aces, 62 digs and seven assists en route to a spot on the all-conference second team during her junior season.

“Karley and Cora were great leaders for us last year, so they just have continued to fill that spot for us,” Anstine said of the duo.

Naber, Payne and classmates Molly Prochaska and Kate Luebbe combine to give the Broncos a strong quartet of senior leadership, but Centennial should also benefit greatly from another year of improvement from junior trio Catelynn Bargen, Ella Wambold and Averie Stuhr.

Bargen excelled in her role last season, finishing 10th on the final area charts as a sophomore with 211 kills while adding 23 blocks and 102 digs, though she wasn’t the Broncos’ most efficient attacker with a .073 hitting percentage.

Wambold earned all-SNC honorable mention as the starting setter, ranking second among area leaders with 775 assists against just 36 errors; she also finished second on the team with 39 aces on 92% serving. Defensively, Wambold was the Broncos’ third-leading digger with 276.

Stuhr, meanwhile, finished with 156 kills while hitting .123 to pair with 38 blocks and 50 digs. All three sophomores garned YNT all-area honorable mention for their play last fall, but Anstine expects them to be even better this season.

“Especially from our junior class, I’ve seen a huge improvement,” she said. “Catelynn, for example, was someone who wasn’t that six-rotation player for us last year and who this summer has really fit into that six-rotation role. She’s just become a very good vocal leader; last year she had a hard time getting down on herself, and this summer I’ve seen her be positive and be that person that’s cheering on her teammates.”

Among potential newcomers to the varsity lineup, Anstine noted incoming juniors Natalie Sams and Lauryn Breitkreutz and sophomore-to-be Cheyenne Tonniges as contenders for the starting spot in the middle or on the right side, depending on where the Broncos elect to play Stuhr.

Incoming freshman Tyler Opfer could also work her way into the mix for time at defensive specialist after turning in a solid outing at the Concordia team camp.

“We do have a couple girls fighting for different positions, and I think the competition will be really good for them,” Anstine said. “I think the opportunities to play against different competition to see what might work for us and just getting the girls reps, it’s nice because we’ve been able to bring two teams to almost every single camp, so every girl is getting plenty of playing time. Hopefully when fall comes around, it benefits us.”

After posting a 19-14 mark and taking home a runner-up finish in the SNC tournament a year ago, the Broncos figure to be a tough out again this season. Their head coach said she hopes Centennial’s able to contend for the conference crown and maybe make a run at districts, but most importantly she wants the group to play to their fullest potential and be the best unit they can be.

“We just want to continue to get better, and mental toughness is huge,” Anstine said. “I told the girls I don’t like to take timeouts during the summer, I’d like for them to have to figure out a way to bounce back when things are tough and you get down by a few points, figure out ways they can get themselves out of a jam without me having to call a timeout and tell them. Hopefully it just gives us an idea of where our top 10 girls will be for varsity, who’s going to fill that middle position, that right-side position, a couple of those D/S positions depending on where we move girls. It’s a great opportunity for us to see who meshes well.”