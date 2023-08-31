Sometimes, when you hear rival fans try to smack-talk Nebraska football and the Huskers’ recent lack of success, you’ll hear the words “volleyball school” or “volleyball state” tossed around, like it’s supposed to be some negative remark.

Little did they know in this state, that term’s not an insult, it’s a badge of honor. There’s little doubt that volleyball is definitely a big deal in Nebraska. I may technically be an implant from Iowa by the letter of the law, but even before my four years of college life at UNL I knew the special aura around Nebraska volleyball.

People around here love their Husker football, without question, but that passion exists on the exact same level for the volleyball program too. What we witnessed Wednesday night proved it.

92,003 people filled Memorial Stadium to the brim to watch the Husker volleyball team sweep UNO in three sets; it’s the highest single-game attendance for a women’s sporting event of all time, surpassing the 91,648 people who attended the UEFA Women’s Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, held in Spain last year.

What occurred in Lincoln on Wednesday night is absolutely momentous for UNL and for Husker volleyball, yes. It’s a testament to what kind of program John Cook and Terry Pettit before him have built and what all the stars who’ve passed through Lincoln donning the scarlet and cream over the year have worked hard to turn Nebraska volleyball into the powerhouse it is today.

It was also a big night for the sport of volleyball, and to women’s athletics as a whole, too. The growth of women’s sports is on the rise nationally; in five of the last six years, a different team has hoisted the national championship trophy in volleyball, which includes a pair of first-time champs in Wisconsin and Kentucky.

The women’s basketball national title game between Iowa and LSU this past spring shattered the record for most viewers by more than 4 million people, with 9.9 million eyeballs tuned in to see the Tigers come away with the crown.

With any luck, the success of the Huskers’ endeavor to pack Memorial Stadium for a volleyball match will only continue to show university leaders across the country that women’s collegiate athletics could soon enter a growth period taking the entire enterprise to new heights.

Already, Iowa’s announced plans for a women’s basketball exhibition game against DePaul at Kinnick Stadium in October, with nearly 40,000 tickets already sold.

Outside of the larger picture about what a night like Wednesday could mean for women’s athletics in the United States as a whole, the spectacle also served to once again highlight that volleyball is king in Nebraska.

That’s not to say the sport doesn’t have support in places like California or Texas, because it absolutely does, but I don’t think it’s a stretch to say they don’t have that built-in passion at all levels across the state the way it does here in “The Good Life.”

Much like Nebraska football had pretty much every in-state kid growing up dreaming of wearing the ‘N’ on the sides of their helmets back during the program’s heyday under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, Husker volleyball has got young girls from Scottsbluff to Omaha, Valentine to Superior and everywhere in between dreaming big, thinking that maybe one day, it could be them putting on that uniform and doing things like playing before a sold-out crowd at Memorial Stadium.

While the Huskers are the driving force as a member of the state’s flagship university, Wednesday night was not solely about them. It was also an incredible celebration of the game of volleyball across the state of Nebraska.

It was no accident the day was called “Volleyball Day in Nebraska,” nor was it a coincidence that the opening act to the night’s festivities was an exhibition matchup between Wayne State and UNK or that the Huskers’ opponent in the record-breaking contest was another in-state school in UNO.

Across the state, there’s a massive amount of support and interest in the sport across all levels of competition, from youth teams to high school to club teams to collegiate programs. The end result is that on the whole, the level of passion for volleyball in Nebraska is akin to what it is for football in the south and southeast, or for basketball in Indiana or North Carolina.

People care – and care deeply – about the sport and about their teams within state borders, and I wholeheartedly believe if you’re looking for the biggest volleyball hotbed in this country, you need look no further than Nebraska, smack dab in the middle of America. Wednesday night only served to reinforce that sentiment.

“Nebraska is a volleyball state.”

You’re darn right it is, and we’re proud of it. After all, 92,003 people don’t lie.