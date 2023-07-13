GENEVA – Fillmore Central volleyball endured some growing pains during a 2-29 campaign in Haley Hoarty’s first season last fall, but the second-year head coach believes those hardships allowed the seeds of growth to be planted as the program worked toward the future.

In 2024, Hoarty hopes a tighter-knit roster that’s more experienced but still pretty young can come together and help the Panthers take the next leap.

“I think our record may not have looked like it was an enjoyable season, but it really was last year. I think there was a ton of growth,” she said. “This year it’s enjoyable because I have girls who love volleyball and love each other. I think you’ll see a huge jump in our chemistry and see our defense perform very well because they’re close-knit.”

Of course, any potential growth on the court or in the win-loss column this fall comes down to how well the Panthers work on honing their craft during offseason workouts this summer.

To that end, Fillmore Central’s gotten after it in the early stages of the summer in attending a few team camps and competing at Centennial’s summer league on Monday nights this month.

“I think it’s gone great. It’s been really nice that this year I don’t feel like I have to track down the girls to get them in the weight room or ask them to come to open gym,” Hoarty said of the summer slate. “They’re there doing what they’re supposed to do, they’re asking me to open the gym more often and so I think they’re excited. They’re in the gym and I’m not having to do much work because they’re doing it themselves.”

This fall, the Panthers will need to fill the void left by the graduation of Reyna Hafer, who paced Fillmore Central in kills and blocks. Grace Probasco, who led the team in ace serves, is also gone.

However, Hoarty said the incoming junior class has done a nice job filling in the leadership roles left by the departed seniors.

“We played a lot of sophomores last year and they’re all returning, so we have a lot of people back. We did lose some key leaders and key seniors, but we definitely have girls who’ve been around the block a time or two and know what they’re doing, but we’re still young,” she said. “I look for some sophomores to really step up and contribute as well, and we’ll have a big group of juniors who were experienced from last year.”

One key returnee is junior-to-be Addison Ekeler, who finished second behind Hafer with 96 kills as a sophomore. She hit .094, which was the best mark of any Panther with more than three attempts, and also netted 14 aces and 19 blocks.

Ekeler, an outside hitter, will be counted on to fill a much larger role as Fillmore Central’s lead attacker this fall.

“She is kind of our go-to player right now,” Hoarty said of the incoming junior. “We had a team camp last week and she took probably ¾ of the swings. We’ve got to work on evening it out a little bit, but she’s kind of our go-to player right now.”

MaKenna McCoy, another junior, logged quality reps at the varsity level during her sophomore campaign and has impressed so far this summer. The setter finished with 236 of the Panthers’ 291 assists to pair with 15 kills and 13 aces, the third-most on the team behind Probasco and Ekeler.

“MaKenna was voted team captain last year as a sophomore,” Hoarty said. “She’s one of my best leaders, very vocal and holds other girls accountable. She’s set really well this summer. We’ve got a lot of girls really doing good work.”

Among the sophomores who could make an instant impact this fall are twin sisters JoLee and JaeLynn Gewecke and Jayden Stofer. Stofer logged 19 kills in 32 sets of varsity action as a freshman, while JoLee was mainly the Panthers’ junior varsity setter but did appear in 34 sets at the varsity level. This summer, JaeLynn has also been getting some reps with the varsity rotation.

“There’s definitely some potential,” Hoarty said of the Panthers’ underclassmen. “We have a large freshman class with some athletic kids who could maybe find their way into a spot.”

Hoarty wasn’t sure exactly how many kids she’d have when the fall season rolled around, but she did say she expected similar numbers to last season with a roster size in the mid-20s.

For the Panthers to reverse a rough stretch of volleyball – Fillmore Central has won six total matches in the three years since their last winning season, a 20-11 campaign in 2019 – a young but experienced roster will need to rely on its togetherness and foster a ‘no-quit’ identity, something Hoarty’s placed an emphasis on during the offseason.

“What we’ve focused on this summer is being extremely scrappy,” she said. “We don’t have tons of firepower right now, but we are good at defense and so it’s just building on that, being in system on serve receive and then being dang good at defense and frustrating the other teams. That’s really been our focus.”