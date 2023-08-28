DONIPHAN – The Fillmore Central Panthers hit the road Thursday night for their volleyball season opener, but it was the host Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals who celebrated victory with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 sweep.

Addison Ekeler paced the visitors with seven kills in the loss and Ali Nichols added six, while Jordyn Stassines tallied three winners and JoLee Gewecke rounded out the offense with two. Ekeler and Stassines each had one solo block at the net, and Ekeler and Gewecke combined for a third stuffed shot.