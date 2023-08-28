DONIPHAN – The Fillmore Central Panthers hit the road Thursday night for their volleyball season opener, but it was the host Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals who celebrated victory with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 sweep.
Addison Ekeler paced the visitors with seven kills in the loss and Ali Nichols added six, while Jordyn Stassines tallied three winners and JoLee Gewecke rounded out the offense with two. Ekeler and Stassines each had one solo block at the net, and Ekeler and Gewecke combined for a third stuffed shot.
Hadley McCoy crushed a pair of aces for the Panthers and Ashlynn Childs added one, while MaKenna McCoy netted 15 set assists.
Fillmore Central returns to the floor tonight as Superior comes to town for the home opener.