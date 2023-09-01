SHELBY – Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd graduated from Shelby-Rising City High School, and on Thursday night she returned home for the first time as the Cross County Cougars head coach.

Last year Noyd led the Cougars to a pair of wins over the S-RC Huskies with both games being played in Stromsburg.

On Thursday night the Cougars got the 3-0 sweep in Crossroads Conference volleyball action by the scores of 27-25, 25-15 and 25-19.

The Cross County girls improve to 2-1, while the Huskies dropped their first match and are now 2-1 as well.

Senior duo Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson led the Cougars with 12 and 10 kills respectively, while Peterson assisted on four blocks and Tierney Schoch had two assists.

On defense, Chesney Sundberg had six digs and Anderson five, while Eden Peterson finished with 19 assists and Sydney Hengelfelt five.

In serving the Cougars were led by both Lilly Peterson and Sundberg with two aces each.

Cross County will host BDS in a key regular season game on Tuesday, September 5.