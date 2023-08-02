WACO – Typically, when a new head coach takes over the reins of a program, some sort of learning curve can be expected as coach and players adjust to each other and the new environment. That won’t be the case for Nebraska Lutheran volleyball this fall, however; incoming head man Richard Owen III is no stranger to the school or the community of Waco.

“I actually went to grade school at Trinity Lutheran there in Waco and went all the way through Nebraska Lutheran,” he said. “I took a little bit of a detour through the air national guard, went to Martin Luther College up in New Ulm (Minnesota), graduated from there and taught six years out in Michigan.”

Eventually, Trinity Lutheran reached out to Owen III about coming back and teaching at the school. When he came back home, Nebraska Lutheran wanted to know if he would be interested in working as an assistant for the volleyball program.

Owen III had prior coaching experience, having spent six years coaching programs at the grade-school level. He spent the past two years working as an assistant under Knights head coach Moriah Hackbarth, but this summer Hackbarth – who is also Lutheran’s head girls basketball coach and an assistant track coach – wanted to lighten her load slightly.

Thus, the winds of change began to blow. Owen III assumed the reins as the head man, but Hackbarth remains on staff as an assistant.

“Coach Hackbarth is very passionate about coaching, and because of that she was coaching volleyball, basketball and assisting with our track program as well. She wanted to take a little bit of a step back from having all of that responsibility, but she’s still a part of our volleyball program,” he said. “She’s still an assistant coach, so we didn’t want to lose that coaching ability she has. She’s still close by, but maybe a little bit of the responsibility is on other shoulders.”

This puts Nebraska Lutheran in a unique position. The Knights are undergoing a rare coaching change in which all parties involved are already familiar with each other, so the usual trials and tribulations that come with the transition period in a normal coaching change are rendered moot.

“Basically, the players already know what to expect,” he said. “Whenever you have a change like that, there are questions of am I still going to have my spot, is our plan different, are we going to be switching styles? With having both coaches still on the staff, there wasn’t that discontinuity or that unknowingness that made our players nervous, so they went through the year and now they’re excited to get started.”

Owen III’s status as a native Nebraskan lends itself to a built-in passion for the sport in a volleyball-crazed state, but he said his favorite aspect of the game is how it’s much harder to get by on effort and raw athletic ability alone.

“Every other sport has a certain level that you can effort your way through things, whereas in volleyball you have to have the technique and the game will expose where you are not practicing,” he said.

While the Knights don’t have to navigate their way through most of the potential pitfalls that come with standard coaching changes, there are still some questions facing Owen III and his squad as they get ready to usher in a new era of Nebraska Lutheran volleyball.

First, he said the team went through a bit of attrition in terms of offseason injuries, though he noted none of them were overly serious and all of the players should be back healthy by the time the regular season rolls around.

Lutheran also must find a way to replace a pair of talented seniors in Jasmine Malchow and Lily Otte. Malchow was the Knights’ top server as she ranked ninth among area leaders with 42 aces, while Otte landed in a three-way tie for the area’s top blocker with 76. She also ranked fourth in the area with 348 digs and hammered 171 kills to lead Lutheran in all three statistical categories.

However, the Knights do return a bit of firepower, headlined by team captains Rebecca Hueske – a junior – and senior Marissa Endorf.

“Both being captains, they’ve really taken it upon themselves to not just excel on the court because they’re very good at that, but also making sure our culture gets built throughout the program,” Owen III said. “With those two players it’s not just a question of what’s happening on the court, it’s ‘we’re building a long-lasting program that will last for years to come.’”

Juniors Ann Prigge and Tenley Williamson also have some varsity experience, as do sophomores Samantha Hueske, Rebecca’s younger sister, and Autumn Malchow.

“Sam came in about halfway through last year and got a lot of points on the varsity side. I think she was really, really nervous at the start of last year so getting those points coming into this year, she’s more confident in what she brings to the table,” Owen III said. “Autumn Malchow as a setter is as steady as they come. She’s bringing that steadiness onto the court to get those rally points.”

Recent years have not been kind to the Knights; Hackbarth took over the program in 2021 and inherited an experienced team that had just gone through a 1-27 campaign. Lutheran improved in wins during her two years as head coach, and Owen III hopes to maintain the program’s upward trajectory this fall.

To do that, though, he said it’s imperative for the Knights to continue building on the culture that has started to foster over the past couple seasons.

“Through Coach Hackbarth we started building a positive culture here, watching these girls develop and gel as a team and the effort they're spending on building each other up.” he said. “It’s a lot of that question of ‘a rising tide lifts all boats,’ and our seniors have definitely embraced that. They’re not just hoping to get one last good senior year, but they’re looking to build something that will last. As long as we have that culture that keeps going through, we’re going to be in a lot of games.”