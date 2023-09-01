WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran volleyball team opened the year tough games against CRC rival High Plains and Class C-2 Wilber-Clatonia, a school two classes above them.

Things didn’t get much easier for the Knights in their home opener Thursday, as they began their host tri with a match against C-2 No. 9 Sutton. Nebraska Lutheran competed pretty well against the Mustangs but fell in two sets, 25-15 and 25-17.

Sutton then swept McCool Junction 25-11, 25-13, setting the stage for a CRC clash between the Knights and Mustangs in the nightcap, where Lutheran used the experience gained in their first three matches to flip the script with a narrow 27-25, 27-25 sweep.

“I thought we learned what we need to do to play to our potential. Playing a great team like Sutton, that’s what we want. We want great teams to come in so we can play against them and we can learn,” Knights head coach Richard Owen III said. “We took those lessons into McCool Junction, another great team and another great time to learn. I think we learned some things we can take with us for the rest of the season.”

In the nightcap, Lutheran had a chance to win the opening set 25-21, but McCool used a 5-0 run to bring up set point at 25-24.

However, a service error kept the Knights alive, and Marissa Endorf put away a crucial kill to give the hosts the lead back. Nebraska Lutheran took the next point and won the set 27-25.

That the Knights were able to withstand the late Mustang surge speaks volumes about the leadership and poise from seniors Endorf, Kaylee Schoen, Karynn Bretschneider and Bailey Schwab.

“We’re not going to stop playing tough teams, and in order to play them you have to take points away from them, Owen III said. “They’re not going to let you have it, and so learning how to take those tough points in tough situations will teach us how to do that against the cream of the crop.”

In the second set, BriAnn Stutzman crushed a pair of aces and McKenna Yates added a kill as McCool Junction took the first four rallies in the set.Owen III elected not to call a timeout, instead trusting his team to work through the adversity on the floor.

The gamble paid off, as junior Rebecca Hueske hammered a kill and younger sister Samantha – a sophomore – crushed an ace. Endorf quickly followed with a kill to cap a 3-0 run and get Nebraska Lutheran right back into the thick of it.

Lutheran eventually took an 18-13 lead, but McCool Junction won seven of the next nine rallies to even the set at 20 apiece. Samantha Hueske stopped the run with a kill before the Mustangs rattled off back-to-back points to take the lead.

A service error knotted things right back up, Schwab crushed an ace and the younger Hueske smashed home another winner to bring up match point and force a McCool Junction timeout.

Coming out of the break, Yates hammered consecutive kills to spark a 3-0 run and put the Mustangs ahead 25-24, but Sam Hueske answered back with a kill and an ace. Rebecca Hueske cranked a kill on the next rally, giving the Knights a 27-25 win as they broke out the brooms to move to 1-3.

“It’s one of those things that it’s been a long time since we’ve had a winning season around here, so we need to learn how to win and we need to learn how to take the points that we need to take to rise to the occasion,” Owen III said after the match. “It’s moments like that that teach you how to do that, and so the fact that we did that, we didn’t fold in on ourselves but took the bull by the horns so to speak and came back to capture that victory says a lot about the team.”

The senior duo of Endorf and Schoen paced the Knights against Sutton – Endorf had five kills and an ace, while Schoen collected three winners and two blocks – but it was the Hueske sisters who fueled the win over McCool Junction.

After finishing with two winners in the first match, Rebecca Hueske hammered a match-high seven kills against the Mustangs, with six of them coming in the second set; Sam followed closely behind with six, five of which came after the first set.

Sam Hueske also crushed three of her team-high four aces in set No. 2; combined with her three aces and two blocks against Sutton, the sophomore finished the night with six kills, seven aces and a pair of stuffs across two matches.

Together, the sisters combined for 13 kills on 24 swings with just three total errors between them in the victory. In the second set alone, they recorded a combined 11 kills and four aces.

“It feels amazing. We just feel like we can be there for the team when they’re struggling, and they can do the same for us,” Rebecca said after the match. “We have been very good in the front row with Marissa’s blocks, Kaylee’s hits and placing the tips where we need them to be. We’ve got great leadership on and off the floor.”

Endorf added four kills, an ace and a block in the win, while Schoen collected four winners and a block. Bretschneider netted two kills and two aces, Schwab had two aces and junior Tenley Williamson finished with a pair of winners.

Yates led McCool Junction with six kills in the loss; Shelby Bandt and Lana Rea finished with two winners apiece and Josey Vodicka, Bailey Hall and Kaeli Meehan each netted one kill. Stutzman led the Mustangs at the serving line with four aces while Yates had one.

Despite the victory, Nebraska Lutheran has their eyes set on a continued upward trajectory.

“We played a tough beginning of the schedule, but you have to face those adversities,” Owen III said. “This team didn’t know how good we could be because we kept punching up, but because we were punching up we kept climbing that hill, and now I think we’re at a higher plateau than when we started the year, even though we’re four games in.”

“It was a good team win, but we need to keep working on the things that helped us get here,” Sam Hueske added. “We need to believe and never give up and believe, stay determined and stay focused but have fun.”