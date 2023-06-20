BEATRICE – The Annual Southeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball game took place on Friday night at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

This year only an all-star volleyball game was held. Usually the weekend features not only a volleyball all-star game, but girls and boys basketball as well, but this year the basketball games were not held.

The York coverage area had two girls playing for the Red team and they were Exeter-Milligan’s Jozie Kanode and Centennial’s Cambria Saunders.

The Blue team swept all four sets in the match, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 and 27-25.

York’s Josie Loosvelt was chosen for the Blue team.

The MVP of the game was Norris’ Gracie Kircher.