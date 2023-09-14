POLK — Three area schools took to the volleyball court in Polk on Thursday evening for the High Plains tri. The host Storm opened with a match against Heartland, with Cross County set to face the Huskies and then High Plains in the other two matches.

In Thursday’s opener, both sides endured periods of sloppy play but in the end it was the Huskies who minimized their mistakes and picked up a two-set sweep of High Plains by scores of 25-17 and 25-20.

Courtney Carlstrom kept the hosts in the opening set early with five kills, but it wasn’t enough to keep Heartland from opening up a 14-8 lead. The Huskies pushed their cushion to 22-13, but the Storm weren’t quite finished as they rattled off four consecutive points to climb back into the thick of things.

However, Heartland had another answer up its sleeve with a 3-0 run to close out the set with a 25-17 win.

High Plains got off to a fast start in the second set as they aimed to even up the match, winning the first three rallies. Heartland battled back to take the advantage at 7-5 before the two teams traded blows until the score stood deadlocked at 15 apiece.

From there, the Huskies got a crucial 3-0 run to open up some breathing room and force a High Plains timeout, but the Storm’s Peyton Hofmann and Rylee Ackerson came out of the break with consecutive kills to stem the tide.

The hosts were unable to maintain that momentum, however, as Heartland took the next four rallies with a Mariah Tessman ace pushing the lead to 22-17 and forcing the second Storm timeout.

High Plains did its best to make a go of things late, but the hole proved too deep to climb out of as Jamisen Klein crushed an ace on match point as Heartland broke out the brooms with a 25-17, 25-20 sweep.

Carlstrom unofficially hammered a match-high 10 kills in the loss, while Ackerson and Addison Lindburg both finished with two. Rounding out the High Plains attack with one winner apiece were the Hofmann sisters of Rylee and Peyton.

Hayden Mierau led the Heartland charge with six kills in the contest and Kaylee Goertzen chipped in four. Klein netted a trio of winners, Ava Stebbing finished with two and Tessman and Allie Boehr had one apiece to round out the offensive showing.

Ackerson and Gahvi Lesiak led High Plains with one ace apiece at the service line; Heartland netted six as a team with Mierau, Klein, Tessman, KatrinaMarie Epp, Boehr and Isabel Johnson all recording one.

At the net, Ackerson had two blocks for the Storm and Goertzen recorded one for the Huskies.

Heartland was set to take on Cross County in the second match of the day, with the Cougars and Storm to do battle in the nightcap. The recap of those matches will run in Saturday’s paper.