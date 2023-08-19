YORK – There will be a new name next to the head coach position on the Heartland volleyball roster this fall, but it won’t be a new face around the community. Ashton Brown (née Kroeker), a Henderson native who graduated from Heartland in 2013 and has assisted with the volleyball program for the past two years, is set to assume the reins at her alma mater this fall.

“I started out kind of as a reserve volunteer coach,” she said. “They had over 30 girls, needed an extra body and wanted someone who somewhat knew the game, so I started out here two years ago as a volunteer, was an assistant last year and now I’m the coach.”

Brown, who competed in just about every sport imaginable growing up, headed about four miles south after high school, bound for Hillsboro, Kansas, and Tabor College, where she competed collegiately in track and field while majoring in elementary education.

Upon graduating from Tabor in 2017, Brown returned home and worked as a sub for a few years before getting out of teaching entirely. She now works at Custom Wood Products in Henderson in addition to her coaching duties on the side.

Having spent the past couple years assisting with the volleyball program has eased the transition period that usually occurs with a coaching change due to a sense of familiarity between player and coach already in place.

“It’s been really nice. A lot of the girls I work with at the varsity level, I started with at a reserve level, so they know the way I coach and I know the way they play,” she said. “It’s been a smooth transition.”

Brown – who said her favorite aspect of the coaching gig is watching the kids grow and excel as they reach their fullest potential – has no plans during her first year to reinvent the wheel, so to speak.

Rather, she and assistant coach Kyra Dick plan on keeping things similar while applying a few twists here and there as needed.

Namely, that means placing added emphasis on team unity, not just within the varsity team but at every level of the program.

“We could use more unity as a team rather than varsity with varsity and JV with JV. It’s just being one cohesive team rather than three separate ones,” she said. “One thing would be seniors working alongside freshmen. It’s not just you’re partnering up with your buddy and your class, you’ve got seniors pushing freshmen and vice versa. They do a lot of things together, and you’ve got a lot of senior leadership who are bringing the younger ones along with them.”

On the court, the Huskies are focusing on shoring up their defense.

“If you can dig a ball, if you can pick up hits, if you can serve receive, you’ll compete with any team,” Brown said. “It’s having a strong defense and being ready to come back with it even with anything teams will throw at us.”

Heartland does lose kills leader Riley Goertzen from last year’s 14-17 campaign, but the Huskies only graduated five seniors and they return a host of upperclassmen with prior varsity experience.

“We have a lot of girls who have played all four years and who have been on the varsity court who are ready to come back,” she said. “They know the speed of the ball, they know what’s going on and they have a lot of good court awareness.”

In the midst of the coaching transition, the impact of returning to serve as head coach for her alma mater is not lost on Brown.

“I have pride for my school,” she said. “Even before I was coaching, I loved to come watch the games and see people do well and cheer for my team. Being able to be a part of it has been really rewarding for me.”

During the first year of the Brown era this fall, the Huskies’ coach said the biggest goal is to foster a strong sense of team cohesion, but it’s also important to develop the right mindset on the court.

“The biggest thing is the unity, that win or lose they play as a team, they come together and they build each other up,” she said. “I’d like to increase the mentality of ‘No matter what, we’re coming to play.’ It’s just the mentality of we’re going to battle no matter what and get that fire in everybody’s belly to go out and win, go out and at least give them a fight.”