SHICKLEY – The Hampton Hawks fell to 1-6 on the year as they were swept by BDS 25-12, 25-14 and 25-13 in Crossroads Conference regular season action.

Hampton finished the match with 16 kills as senior Nevaeh Lukassen was 20 of 25 with seven kills. The rest of the team combined for nine kills with Macy Miller chipping in with four and Gavin Gilmore three.

Shae Kingery registered the team’s only ace serve as she was 8 of 10 and she also led the defense with 14 digs. Lukassen chipped in with eight digs.

The Hawks Sophia Schulze had the team’s only two blocks.

Gilmore was 53 of 58 setting with 12 assists.

Hampton (1-6) will host Palmer next Tuesday night.