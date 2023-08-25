HAMPTON – On the opening night of the 2023 volleyball season, the Shelby-Rising City Huskies hit the road to face Hampton in a matchup between Crossroads Conference foes.

The Hawks hung tough for most of the night, taking a second-set thriller to even the match at one, but in the end the Huskies proved too tough and walked away with a 25-21, 27-29, 25-13, 25-19 win.

Nevaeh Lukassen powered the Hampton offense as the senior racked up 12 kills, while Sophia Schulze hammered four winners on 12 of 17 hitting. Macy Miller finished with a trio of kills and Gavin Gilmore and Dani Dowling both had two, followed by Skyler Scheidemann with one winner to round out the offense.

Dowling crushed a team-high five aces and Lukassen added four as the duo combined for nine of the Hawks’ 15 aces; Scheidemann finished with three aces, followed by two from Miller and one from Shae Kingery.

Gilmore racked up 20 assists for the Hawks and Kingery recorded a team-high 35 digs while Lukassen added 28.

Lukassen also tallied Hampton’s only ace block.

The Hawks are back in action today as they hit the road to compete at the Axtell invite.