AXTELL – The Hampton Hawks were back in action on the volleyball court over the weekend as they competed against the field at the Axtell tournament. The Hawks fell to the Wildcats in the first match of the day but rallied to sweep Dundy County-Stratton before dropping a three-set match against Medicine Valley to cap the day with a 1-2 record.

Axtell 2, Hampton 0After dropping an absolute marathon of a first set 30-28, the Hawks came out a little flatter in the second set and fell 25-16 as the Wildcats took the match. Nevaeh Lukassen hammered a team-high seven kills, while Gavin Gilmore netted three winners in three chances. Skyler Scheidemann finished with a pair of kills and Sophia Schulze and Dani Dowling rounded out the Hawks’ attack with one winner each.

Lukassen, Gilmore and Macy Miller each crushed one of Hampton’s three aces and Gilmore paced the Hawks with 10 assists. Miller and Scheidemann each had a pair of blocks and Lukassen finished with one.

Hampton 2, DCS 0 The Hawks opened strong with a 25-10 win in the opening set and continued the momentum with a 25-20 victory in the second set to complete the sweep. Lukassen racked up eight kills on 16 swings, followed by four from Schulze and three apiece from Miller and Scheidemann. Gilmore netted two winners and Dowling and Shae Kingery rounded out the attack with one each.

Kingery and Dowling both crushed two of Hampton’s four aces, while Gilmore led the way with 17 assists.

Medicine Valley 2, Hampton 1Hampton dominated the first set 25-9, but unlike in the win over DCS the Hawks could not maintain the early spark as Medicine Valley took the second set 25-15 and the third 25-22 to win the match. Lukassen again powered the offense with 14 kills and Schulze had four. Dowling and Gilmore netted three winners each, Miller finished with two and Kingery, Scheidemann and Maci Bullis all rounded out the attack with one.

Dowling crushed four aces in the loss, while Miller and Kingery both had one. Gilmore paced Hampton with 23 assists, while Schulze led the effort at the net with a trio of blocks and Gilmore added one.