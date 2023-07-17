HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks endured some growing pains during head coach Kayla Gaughen’s first season, finishing 8-21 last fall. With 18 girls on the roster this year, the Hawks could be primed for a breakthrough in 2023 – if they can replace a couple of key departures.

“We’re actually just starting, so I feel like we’re kind of just getting into things and finding some new positions for some players to see if it works or not,” Gaughen said. “We’re just trying to find what works for us, what clicks and what’s our best system right now.”

Hampton had just three seniors last year in Lillian Dose, Brooke Lubke and Shayna Klute, but Dose’s departure in particular leaves a big hole after she racked up 177 kills, 33 aces and 302 digs for the Hawks last fall.

The Hawks will also miss junior setter Raegan Hansen, who is sidelined for the year with a knee injury sustained during basketball season last winter.

Outside of Hansen, though, Gaughen said the Hawks are fully healthy – and there are several pieces who could step up.

Seniors Nevaeh Lukassen and Shae Kingery bring back the most experience, as Lukassen will be a four-year starter and Kingery’s logged significant time as the starting libero. Both girls were York News-Times all-area honorable mention last fall.

“Neveah, she’s a four-year starter. She’s played a couple different positions and we can rely upon her, so she’s taking on the back row this year and playing defense as well,” Gaughen said. “She’s really stepped up, and then Shae has been our libero for the last couple years and they’ve got a lot of trust in her playing her position.”

Maci Bullis and Dani Dowling will also be back for their senior seasons, giving the Hawks a strong quartet of veteran leadership.

Hampton’s also got a big incoming junior class including Hansen, Gavin Gilmore, Macy Miller, Kiersten Joseph, Coral ann Van Landingham and Skyler Scheidemann.

That’s the kind of experience that can pay dividends when the going gets tough in the face of adversity, and it could be a boon for the Hawks competing in Class D-2 and in the Crossroads Conference.

“Losing just a few girls, we have such a large junior class and that helps us with experience when we’re having tougher games,” Gaughen said. “Hopefully we can compete a little bit better when we’re challenged, and that’s something we’re focused on this year is competing when we’re being challenged.”

Among the underclassmen, sophomore-to-be Sophia Schulze spent some time on the varsity lineup as a freshman, but the rest of the Hawks are inexperienced. Gaughen didn’t list any specific names but said the underclassmen as a whole were adjusting to the shift from JV to varsity really well.

“There’s nobody specific, but there’s a handful of them and they’re learning quickly, which is what we need,” she said.

In addition to providing this year’s team a chance to gel together as a unit, the summer training is good for ironing out some kinks ahead of the upcoming season. To that end, Gaughen said the Hawks’ serve-receive and blocking have been focuses, though she said she expects both areas to be cleaned up a bit by the time the fall rolls around and they emphasize both points as the season progresses.

Hampton’s head coach thinks her squad will be solid all-around defensively, but the Hawks are working to elevate it to the next level.

“We’re pretty good at being disciplined on defense, so it’s just stepping up that level and just getting a little bit better with faster teams is where we want to be, but we can be scrappy and I like that,” she said.

A lot of the underclassmen may be inexperienced, but if they can develop quickly the Hawks could field a very deep roster this fall.

“There’s 18 girls out and we have a little bit of depth on the outside and we’re limited on our middles, so it will be a challenge. We have a lot of younger girls that need more experience for those positions,” Gaughen said. “It’s not a very big bench but there’s some people that might get there in-season for us. I’m just excited to see us compete, work on being competitive and I feel like there’s a lot of comparative schools this year we can compete with. It’ll be fun to see.”