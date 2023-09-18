GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers were back in action Saturday for their host volleyball invite, but it was a bit of a rough go for the hosts on the court as they lost all four of their matches in two sets.

Sutton 2, Fillmore Central 0

After dropping the opening set 25-14, Fillmore Central controlled most of the second set as they held leads of 8-1, 18-13 and 24-23. However, the Fillies were able to rattle off three consecutive points to fend off the Panthers 26-24 and take the match in a sweep.

Ali Nichols led the hosts with five kills and Jordyn Stassines had three, while Addison Ekeler and JoLee Gewecke both finished with one. Gewecke and Ashlynn Childs each had an ace and Stassines tallied the Panthers’ only block. Ekeler led with 10 digs defensively and MaKenna McCoy netted seven assists.

Wilber-Clatonia 2, Fillmore Central 0

Fillmore Central dropped a competitive opening set 25-22, but the Wolverines pulled away in the second for a 25-15 win and the sweep. Ekeler and Stassines led the Panthers with three kills each, while Nichols finished with two and Gewecke had one.

Ekeler had a pair of aces at the service line Stassines and JaeLynn Gewecke both recorded one. Nichols led the way with 12 digs and McCoy netted a team-high six assists.

Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Fillmore Central 0

St. Cecilia took care of business early, picking up a 25-16 win in the first set before following that up with a 25-7 victory in the second. Ekeler paced the offense with three kills, JoLee Gewecke finished with two and McCoy, Nichols and Stassines each added one winner.

In the serve game, Childs netted a pair of aces and Ekeler had one. Gewecke and Ekeler also combined for the Panthers’ lone block, while McCoy had five assists.

Raymond Central 2, Fillmore Central 0

Fillmore Central closed out the day with a match against Raymond Central, which the Mustangs won 25-10 and 25-12. The Panthers recorded just three kills in the loss, two of which came from Jayden Stofer. Lilly Srajhans recorded the team’s only ace, while Nichols led the way defensively with six digs.