EXETER – Things will look a little bit different on the volleyball courts at Exeter-Milligan and Friend this fall, as the Timberwolves and the Bulldogs are no more. In their place comes the Bobcats of Exeter-Milligan/Friend, as the two schools are set to compete in a co-op in all sports for the first time this school year.

“It’s been going well. I think it helped that we had a club season where all the girls were together, so we kind of started in the spring, but the girls get along great and it’s been awesome,” head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “They’re meshing together really well, which is a hard thing to do when you’re combining schools, so overall it’s been really good.”

Exeter-Milligan and Friend have previously competed together on the gridiron for football and both schools join forces with Fillmore Central on the softball diamond, but this fall marks a big change nonetheless with EMF becoming universal across all sports.

Fousek said the biggest challenge when navigating the transition during a co-op is simply finding the best way to make all the different cogs fit together, and things will always come up unexpectedly.

“It’s just working through that and when we’re in a valley, being able to get out of that because it’s new for all of us,” she said. “I think that will be our biggest challenge, and just staying positive with the whole situation.”

Another potential issue that can arise when two schools merge together for athletics is a power struggle, where instead of coming together, the athletes from the different schools remain apart and fight each other for control.

That’s hasn’t been an issue with this group, according to Fousek.

“We’ve talked to both sides, and I don’t think there’s a power struggle because we all have one goal, and that’s to win,” she said. “In order to win you have to let those things go, so truly we’ve been doing a good job of having a main goal and persevering to get that goal.”

Of course, the co-op comes with its own set of benefits, too. Namely, there are just a lot more bodies on the roster, which can pay dividends in terms of team depth.

Fousek said Exeter-Milligan would have only had eight girls on roster if the schools had remained separate in sports; now, they’ve got a combined roster more than double that with 19 girls set to compete for the Bobcats.

“There’s a lot more competition, and it’s going to be fun when practices start because the girls are going to have to perform in order to earn that spot,” Fousek said. “It’s helped the flexibility a lot. Girls are going to actually have to go compete for a spot now. It won’t just be handed to them because we don’t have enough numbers, so they’re going to have to compete. We also have a lot more flexibility where we can do things more traditional, where in the past we had to be unique with what we’re doing.”

Despite the challenges and uncertainty that can arise during the first year of a co-op, both Exeter-Milligan and Friend have strong leaders who’ve come together to help bridge the gap on the court for the Bobcats.

E-M seniors Malorie Staskal and Savana Krupicka provide a dynamic 1-2 punch of veteran leadership, and both girls have been around the block in terms of experience.

Krupicka hit .195 as a junior last fall and ranked second among the area with 277 kills, while Staskal was sixth in winners with 247 on a .209 hitting percentage.

Behind them, sophomore-to-be Kaydence Haase was third in the area with 274 kills as a freshman with a .205 hitting percentage, while classmate Kiley Oldehoeft added 51 winners.

Altogether, Krupicka, Haase and Staskal accounted for 798 kills as E-M, despite losing a pair of first-team all-state players from its 2021 state appearance – took host Diller-Odell to the wire in the district finals before falling in five sets during their final season as the Timberwolves.

Haase, Staskal and Oldehoeft were also among the final area leaders in aces, with 50, 47 and 47 respectively; Staskal also landed on the final area charts with 55 blocks.

Haase and Krupicka earned York News-Times all-area honors, while Staskal and Oldehoeft were all-area honorable mention.

Those four give a strong quartet of returning leaders from the T-Wolves’ side, but Friend also brings some key athletes into the fold for EMF.

The Bulldogs were very young during a one-win campaign last fall, but they were led by a trio of incoming juniors in Ella Archer, Keila Ricenbaw and Reagan Bartley.

Ricenbaw racked up a team-high 76 kills, while Bartley added 66 and Archer finished with 55 winners. At the service line, classmate Abbie Milton led the Bulldogs with 20 aces, Archer tallied 19 and Ricenbaw had 16. Archer also led the Friend effort at the net with 15 blocks.

Add it all up, and it provides a solid eight-woman nucleus for Fousek and the rest of the coaching staff to build the rotation around.

“They’re being great leaders – they’re communicating well, they’re helping each other out and taking ownership for mistakes. Those are huge things, and to see them from your seniors, juniors and even some of our sophomores, it’s awesome,” Fousek said. “I think Savana, Kaydence and Malorie are doing a great job of just stepping up and being power hitters, doing what they need to do to go get wins. I think once practices start they’re going to continue that and bring those other kids up with them, and then Ella is doing a great job of being a vocal leader out there.”

As preseason practices begin to get underway in early August, there are still some kinks for the Bobcats to iron out before the games tip off later in the month.

Namely, Fousek and the coaches are focused on helping the girls adjust to the new system, and improved presence at the net has been another point of emphasis.

“We’ve just got to work on our system of volleyball. It’s coming from a different system so they’re learning along the way, but like I said the upperclassmen have done a great job including them and leading by example,” she said. “Our blocking is so inconsistent, and in order to make it far in districts and the state tournament, we’ve got to work on blocking and helping our defense out. Most of it is technique; luckily this year we have pretty good height, so that’s a change for us, which is exciting. We’ve just got to fine-tune a lot of technique things and once we get going on that, we’ll be alright.”

One area that won’t be a concern is fostering a strong team culture and playing together, something that can occasionally become an issue when schools co-op. Instead, Fousek said it’s been maybe the team’s biggest strength during the offseason program.

“They haven’t played together at all, ever, and it’s like they’re a new team,” she said. “I’ve talked to other coaches and they’re like ‘this is your first time playing together?’ and we’re like yeah. They’re doing a great job with that, so overall that’s the biggest positive I’ve seen.”

Exeter-Milligan made it to the state tournament in 2021 and came a few points shy of a return trip to Lincoln last fall, but coming up short has served as an excellent motivator. The girls are hungry to get back there and get over the hump this time, Fousek said, and it’s a mindset that has rubbed off on the Friend girls.

This fall might mark the first season of Exeter-Milligan/Friend volleyball, but the Bobcats have the pieces in place to make some noise if they can work out their kinks and put everything together on the court.

“I’m just excited to get going. It’s an exciting time that we get to be together finally, have more girls and have that competition,” Fousek said. “I think this group can go really far if they want to, but it’s going to be on them and in the middle of the season we’re either going to shine or we’re going to fall, so I’m excited to get going.”