EXETER – After an undefeated start to the year, the Exeter-Milligan/Friend volleyball team has slowed down recently with three losses in their last five matches. That included a pair of sweeps last week at the MUDECAS tournament in Beatrice at the hands of Freeman and Diller-Odell.

“MUDECAS is always a tournament that will test you and if you're not ready to go you will get beat. That's what happened last week,” head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “We weren't ready to compete and go get the wins and we played two really solid teams who beat us because of that. We worked hard in practice to clean up some of those weak spots that were exposed and have kept pushing to have a defensive mentality.”

Despite the recent defeats, it’s still been a strong start to the season overall for the Bobcats, who are in the first year of an all-sports co-op between Exeter-Milligan and Friend. EMF is off to an 8-3 record, but the schedule doesn’t ease up with C-2 Sutton coming to town tonight.

The Fillies enter the showdown in Exeter with a 15-7 mark and boast early wins over Centennial, Cross County and Hastings St. Cecilia.

“Sutton is always a solid team. They are well coached and have powerful hitters. We have to control our side and focus on what we have been focusing on in practice, our defense. We have to be ready to go and ready to compete with a good team,” Fousek said. “I would say the keys for us will be serve, pass, and responding to their attacks. They are going to have solid attackers who can put away balls, so we have to be ready for that and out grit them when it comes to defense. I want to really push their passers by being aggressive and controlling the serve from the start, and then we are always trying to be in-system as much as possible and in order to do that we need to pass well.”

EMF comes into the matchup with a very balanced system. Sophomore Kaydence Haase and senior Savana Krupicka are the Bobcats’ top two leaders in kills with 79 and 76 winners, respectively – but they also pace the team in setting.

Haase has 127 assists and Krupicka has 89; the duo have combined for just 30 ball handling errors in 696 chances across 11 matches.

Offensively, sophomore Kiley Oldehoeft has 57 kills, while junior Ella Archer and Malorie Staskal both have 33. Keila Ricenbaw has chipped in 21 kills as the junior gives the Bobcats six attackers with at least 20 kills through 11 matches.

Haase also powers the EMF serve game with 29 aces, while Oldehoeft enters Tuesday’s match with 22 and Staskal has 17.

The Bobcats have been active at the net with 45 total blocks; Oldehoeft and Archer both lead the way with 17, Ricenbaw’s got 14 and Staskal is the fourth Bobcat in double digits with 12 blocks.

Defensively, sophomore Taylin Schluter’s got a team-high 90 digs, followed by Haase and Krupicka with 70 each.

Perhaps the most encouraging sign in the early stages of the co-op is that both schools have made their presence felt with some of the Bobcats’ key contributors. Oldehoeft, Haase, Krupicka and Staskal are E-M students while Archer, Ricenbaw and Schluter are from the Friend contingent.

“The co-op has been going great. We are able to have more competition and can be more flexible with what we are able to do. The girls have been responding well. This is a good group of ladies who work hard and understand what they are building,” Fousek said. “From this summer to now we have only gotten better. We are running more smoothly. We still have to keep working on our defensive mindset but the girls are only getting better.”

Action between EMF and Sutton is set to begin at 7 p.m. in Exeter.

“Last week was a test for us and we didn't handle it well,” Fousek said. “I am excited to see how the girls respond this week with another test and for them to prove that we can hang with competitive teams and show off what we have been working on.”