FRIEND – The inaugural season of Exeter-Milligan/Friend volleyball got off to a rousing start Thursday night as the Bobcats swept their home tri with a pair of wins over Pawnee City (25-10, 25-17) and Lewiston (25-13, 25-12).

“It was a good start and I thought we are starting to gel and understand one another more. We need to continue to work on our setter hitter connection and not making so many unforced errors,” head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “Overall, I thought the girls did a nice job of taking care of business.”

EMF 2, Pawnee City 0

Kaydence Haase paced the Bobcat attack in the opener as the sophomore racked up six kills on 11 swings for a .545 hitting percentage. Savana Krupicka, Kiley Oldehoeft and Ella Archer added four winners apiece while hitting .444, .182 and .375 respectively, while Keila Ricenbaw tallied three kills on five attempts with no errors.

Malorie Staskal rounded out the EMF offense with one kill; the Bobcats tallied 22 winners in the two-set sweep and hit .291 as a team.

Haase and Oldehoeft both crushed three aces at the service line to tie for the team high, followed by two from Staskal. Archer led the effort at the net with one solo block and one assisted block with Staskal.

State from EMF’s two-set sweep of Lewiston in the final game of the tri were not available.