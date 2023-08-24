YORK - All offseason long, questions swirled around the York volleyball program as the Dukes underwent a youth movement. After losing seven seniors to graduation, some learning curves were to be expected for a roster featuring 14 freshmen and eight sophomores against just five upperclassmen.

In the season opener against Hastings, York's inexperience showed as several small mistakes added up in the Tigers' 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 sweep.

"Things could have gone better. We're a very young team. It's kind of funny, I listen to our lineup when they announce it and there's a lot of freshmen, sophomores, juniors, only one senior," Dukes head coach Kelby Phillips said after the match. "I think we played a little tight tonight, a little fearful and didn't really get after it. The energy felt lacking a little bit and the communication, there were a lot of unforced errors tonight."

Inconsistency from the youngsters in the lineup made it difficult for York to find a reliable offensive attack, but just as detrimental to the Dukes' success Thursday was their consistent struggles at the service line.

York unofficially finished with 12 errors in the serve game across the three sets, making it almost impossible for the hosts to find any sort of rhythm.

"We call those energy draining errors; we could have a really big moment and then go back and miss a serve, and it was really hard for us to string some good runs together tonight," Phillips said. "We had a lot of deep serves, and I know some of the sideline ones they're trying to be aggressive on and I appreciate that, but sometimes we've got to work on when's the time to really go for it. It's just making those smart, calculated risks."

The two sides split the first 16 rallies of the night, but an extended 9-1 Hastings run in the middle of the set gave the visitors all they needed to pull out a 25-14 win in the opening set.

York competed better coming out of the set break as the two schools traded points for much of the second set, but Hastings closed on a 5-1 run to turn what had been a one-point cushion into a 25-20 win.

With their backs against the wall, the Dukes climbed to within 12-9 early in the third set, but a service error gave momentum back to Hastings as the Tigers used a 9-2 run to gain a 21-11 edge.

The visitors held serve from there, closing out the sweep with a 25-13 win. Kori Curtis unofficially paced the Hastings attack with eight kills, followed by six winners from Addyson Hermes and five kills from Carlie Beckby.

Despite the disappointing outcome on the scoreboard, Phillips said there were some positives for a young Dukes squad to build off of as the season progresses.

"We've got a lot of different kids playing different positions, trying to figure out what is our best combination going to be? We saw some good highlights, some really great hustle plays and some good blocks," she said. "They just happened to cover really well, so we have to keep building on those things and every time we step in the gym we've got to get better."

One highlight for the Dukes was the play of junior Cynley Wilkinson, who unofficially hammered a match-high 10 kills. Offensive balance behind her was an issue, however, as the rest of the team combined for six winners.

"(Cynley) was kind of in that role last year, coming back as a returning kills leader, and she does enjoy those situations and being that go-to person. Realistically, I'd like to see all of those numbers much higher," Phillips said. "We struggled a little bit with connections, but there was a lot of times where we couldn't get an offensive attack, just a lot of balls that were pulled off of the net and a lot of out-of-system things that our ball control was kind of lacking tonight. Blocking, we had some messy blocking hands tonight that was very different than we saw in our jamboree on Monday. We've got to kind of go back to the drawing board and rehash out those fundamentals."

Addison Andersen finished with a pair of kills in her first taste of high school volleyball, while sophomore Katlyn Krausnick added one winner and a pair of blocks.

Chloe Koch Kaylie Hammer and Murfee Nickels all finished with one kill apiece, finished while Nickels had a solo block. Junior Reese Hirschfeld primarily served as the Dukes' lead setter but did record a combined block with Krausnick.

At the service line, senior Skylar Huber crushed York's only ace. While the serve game was an issue for York in the loss, Phillips said a far bigger concern is figuring out a way to help the underclassmen learn how to combat the inconsistency that usually serves as a mark of a young, inexperienced unit going through some growing pains.

"It didn't really surprise me, the consistency. That's what you're going to have with young players is a lack thereof. They're not quite to the point where they're as confident in those skills and can execute all the time, so it just happened to be one of those nights where we couldn't really find the connections," she said. "Each time we come out there we can always refer back to this and we're going to be one step better, one step better. Yes, the overall record is important, but it's all about where we end up at the end of the season. It's about the journey."

York's season started off on a low note in the season opener, but as the youth finds its way on the court and develops through the growing pains, the Dukes have a chance to take some big leaps forward on the floor.

That next opportunity for improvement will come when York hits the road Tuesday evening for a pair of matches at the Platteview tri.

Phillips and the rest of the coaching staff is working on continuing to develop a strong volleyball I.Q. within the underclassmen, but the Dukes should also be well-served by their determination and work ethic.

"They really are a great group of kids," Phillips said. "They've worked hard all summer, and they're going to come back tomorrow and give me everything they've got every time we step on the floor, and I love them for that."