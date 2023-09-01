AURORA – The first 91 points of the match between the York Dukes and the Aurora Huskies on Thursday night had the Dukes outscoring the hosts 48-43, but the scoreboard indicated a 1-1 tie in sets won.

York took off in the third set and raced to a 13-1 lead and in set four the Dukes once again went and took control of the set taking a 10-3 lead and went on to the 3-1 win in Central Conference action.

York won the first set 25-18 and despite a great comeback in the second came up short in a 25-23 final.

York took the final two sets 25-14 and 25-17, but they were not even that close as the Huskies scored their points late to make it respectable.

After the match York head coach Kelby Phillips shared her observation on the quick change following the second set loss.

“I think that we kind of changed how we were serving and did a lot better job of going after certain players and that seem to take them out sync a little bit,” Phillips said. “Aurora plays a little bit different defense than most schools do and we had to adjust to that and once we were able to control the serving game that kind of took care of itself.”

York junior Cynley Wilkinson was the Dukes main offensive threat as she hammered 28 kills, but got some help from junior Chloe Koch who also finished in double figures with 12.

Wilkinson scored five kills in a 6-1 run in the opening set and the Dukes pulled away from the Huskies to open a 21-13 lead and held that lead the remainder of the set.

In the second set the York duo was a huge factor in erasing a 17-10 Aurora lead and knotting the set at 23-23. Aurora chipped in with a bevy of unforced errors, which would become the theme for the Huskies in the final two sets, but was able to pull out the set on a no return by the Dukes and service ace by Denae Nachtigal.

“Last year as a sophomore Cynley was able to go out and kind of just do her thing, but this year we have really worked hard with her on taking a leadership role as we have with all the juniors,” explained Phillips. “She is much more composed this year and has accepted her leadership role.”

Aurora shot themselves in the foot over the final two sets with the Huskies making 26 unforced errors and the Dukes taking advantage of all of them.

Unofficially York had 43 kills and four aces with two from Koch to lead the team.

At the net the Dukes got four blocks from sophomore Kaylie Hammer and on defense Koch finished with 23 digs, Wilkinson 21, Reese Hirschfeld 18 and Lainey Portwine 14.

The offense went through Hirschfeld who finished with 37 assists and one ace serve.

York (2-2) has a huge week ahead as they travel to Lakeview on Tuesday night and are back home on Thursday to host the Class B No. 3 Norris.

Over the weekend they will head to the Neumann Volleyball invite.

“Lakeview graduated a lot of kids and we are very excited to get Norris on our schedule as they have one of the best programs in the state,” said Phillips. “It is going to be a tough stretch and we are going to have play our best volleyball against some very good teams.”